2019 Study on the World's Market for Wireless Protocol Analyzers, Load Stress Generators & Functional Tests, Passive Network Monitoring, and Active Network Tests & Monitoring - 5G & IoT are Key Trends

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Protocol Analyzers, Load Stress Generators & Functional Test, Passive Network Monitoring, and Active Network Test and Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research takes a closer look at four technologies which although different are used by end-users to measure and address the quality of service on the network and the quality of experience of the end-user.



There have been significant changes in the telecommunications industry which have had quite an impact on the communications testing industry. As 5G promises, higher speeds at ultra-low latencies, the network infrastructure which would support these deployments would be radically different from conventional ones.



The networks of the future would be multi-vendor and would include heterogeneous networks in which a considerable amount of network virtualization and software-defined networks are incorporated. These networks would also incorporate a higher degree of automation, reducing the degree of human intervention required for establishing a network.



To enhance network visibility end-to-end, communication testing vendors have to re-architect their solutions from hardware-based solutions to software solutions which are more pervasive across many different elements of the network infrastructure. They have unified different technologies, such as active and passive, which were earlier two distinct technology products.



The entire market is expected to grow moderately, primarily driven by the growth of the passive and active network test and monitoring segments. Wireless protocol analyzers have, on the other hand, seen a decline in revenues, primarily due to a number of participants who realigned their business objectives and chose to come out of the segment. From a geographic perspective, North America was a market leader, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific.



In recent years, the communications testing community has experienced a substantial degree of consolidation, with vendors merging with other testing vendors or acquiring smaller testing vendors to create an end-to-end testing platform.



Research Scope

Market forecast and trends

Regional trends ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest of the World)

, , , Rest of the World) Market share and competitive analysis

Technology forecast and trends

Key growth opportunities

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long would it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the key trends that are driving the market? How are they likely to change during the forecast period?

What are the key challenges hindering market growth? How are they likely to change during the forecast period?

Which are the market participants to watch? What are their strengths and weaknesses, and how are they likely to influence their future growth in the market?

How would individual market segments react to key trends in the communication industry?

How does the market fare from a regional perspective? How are the regional shares likely to fluctuate over the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Area of Application

Revenue Forecast by Area of Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Area of Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Netscout

Netscout - SWOT Analysis

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions - SWOT Analysis

Anritsu

Anritsu - SWOT Analysis

Infovista

Infovista - SWOT Analysis

EXFO

EXFO - SWOT Analysis

Product Highlights

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - 5G and IoT

Growth Opportunity 2 - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Growth Opportunity 3 - High-Speed Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 4 - Migration to the Cloud

Growth Opportunity 5 - Emerging Economies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Wireless Protocol Analyzers Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Product Analysis

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

8. Load Stress Generators & Functional Test Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Product Analysis

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

9. Passive Network Monitoring Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Product Analysis

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

10. Active Network Test and Monitoring Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Product Analysis

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

11. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

12. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Additional Sources of Information on Study Topic

List of Companies in Others

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Anritsu

EXFO

Infovista

Netscout

Viavi Solutions

