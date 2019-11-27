2019 Study: Operator Investment Patterns & Business Ambitions - The Infrastructure, The Mobile, Digital Partnering, Diversification

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Operator Investment Patterns and Business Ambitions: Four Approaches for Responding to Revenue Stagnation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators should be more discriminating about the assets that they really need to own and those that are more sensible for others to own



This report provides a view of investment trends that have been distilled from a representative sample of telecom operators worldwide and provides an analysis of the different levels of investment in digital and traditional core telecoms spheres.



The analyst has identified four main approaches to investment, and the report establishes a framework by which operators, vendors, and investors can evaluate these proposed approaches in order to understand what business/financial outcomes those approaches might enable.



It serves to give a picture of the possible evolution of investment and, therefore, asset bases of different types of operators. Many reports focus on efficiency and revenue optimisation; this report focuses on the denominator side of the ROCE (return on capital employed) equation, the asset base.

In this report, the analyst answers the following questions:

How do operators think they will recover from stagnation, and what are they investing in to make this happen?

What is the perceived balance of risks and rewards associated with a focus on intensification of the network compared with a focus on diversification of assets?

What does this suggest about long-term ambitions?

How far into the digital world are operators investing?

Who Should Read this Report?

Vendors that want a better view of the typology of investment.

Operators' long-term strategy teams, for the purposes of comparison.

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

Research overview

Do operators have the wrong assets?

Type 1: the infrastructure

centric approach

Type 2: the mobile

centric approach

Type 3: digital partnering

Type 4: diversification

