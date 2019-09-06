2019 Technology Convergence Scenarios Report: Top 50 Technologies & Top 10 Convergence Scenarios
The 2019 Technology Convergence Scenarios' is a powerful technology foresighting deliverable built on the Top 50 Emerging Technologies & Growth Opportunities' research.
This deliverable analyzes the Top 50 emerging technologies, and the strength of interconnects between these technologies to potentially combine with each other. The impact of these probable scenarios is underlined by their capability to address unmet application/sector/market needs, create new products/services/solutions due to the uniqueness of their combined potential, and drive unlikely players from diverse industries to work with each other.
The scenarios covered are:
- Advanced Aqua Grids
- Advanced Foods
- Augmented Dentistry
- Gen-Z Packaging
- Manufacturing X.0
- Robotic Farming
- Smart Aids
- Super Bots
- Smart Scan
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Innovation Engine Kaleidoscope
- Top 50 Technologies
- Top 10 Convergence Scenarios
- Step 1: Identification of Convergence Scenarios
- Step 2: Evaluation of Ideas
- Step 3. Finalization of Ideas
2. Advanced Aqua Grids
- Integration of Advanced Technologies Allows Development of Sustainable Water Systems
- Key Technology Trends Supporting Deployment Scenarios
- Strong Industry and Research Initiatives will Accelerate Deployment Scenarios
- Emerging Business Models Focus on Creating Advanced Water Services
- Sustainable Development Goals Covered by Convergence Scenarios
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
3. Advanced Foods
- Improved Food Security and Enhanced Food Quality are the Need of the Hour
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Advanced Foods
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Advanced Foods
- Farm Data Monetization and Digital Marketplace Business Models Drive Adoption of the Scenario
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
4. Augmented Dentistry
- Tech Convergence Scenario Delivering the Future of Dental Procedures
- Incremental Innovations Driving Convergence of Diverse Cutting-edge Technologies
- Key Industry Participants Driving Innovations in Advanced Visualization in Healthcare
- Extended Reality Enabling Superior Clinical Outcomes and Patient Engagement
- Advanced Dentistry Will Usher in New Clinical Experiences for Dentists, Technicians, and Patients
5. Gen-Z Packaging
- Advanced Packaging Solution for Real-time Tracking
- Key Factors That Are Driving Development of Gen-Z Packaging
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Gen-Z Packaging
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
6. Manufacturing X.0
- Technology Convergence for Next-generation Manufacturing
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Manufacturing X.0
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Manufacturing X.0
- Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario
- Platform-itization and Hybrid Blockchain-as-a-Service are the Main Business Models in Manufacturing X.0
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
7. Robotic Farming
- Robotic Farming is Expected to Transform the Agriculture Industry by Leveraging Converged Ecosystem of Advanced Technologies
- Emerging Technologies are Quantifying Agriculture by Improving Costs, Yields, and Value of Farm Produce
- Technology Convergence will Help Overcome Traditional Farming Challenges and Provide New Growth Opportunities
- Initiatives and Partnerships in the Agriculture Industry are Encouraging Companies to Develop Innovative Solutions for Farming
- Innovative Start-ups are Fostering Robotic Farming
- Robotic Farming will Enable New Business Models to Focus on Data, Connectivity, and Data Privacy
8. Smart Aids
- Sensing, Monitoring, and Release of Therapeutics (SMART) Aids
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Smart Aids
- Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Smart Aids
- Smart Aids Business Models Drive Adoption of the Scenario
- Key Factors Determining Commercialization Potential
9. Super Bots
- Military Solution Established Using Connectivity
- Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Super Bots
- Key Industry and University Initiatives Supporting the Development of Super Bots
- Military Logistics, Emergency Medics, Threat Assessment and Surveillance Support are Primary Use Cases Driving Adoption of the Scenario
- Key Factors Determining the Potential of the Super Bots
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
10. Smart Scan
- Next Generation Portable Scanning Device Capable of Measuring Biomarkers
- Key Factors that are Driving Development of Smart Scan
- Approvals by Regulatory Agencies and Increase in Investments are Strengthening the Development of AI-based Radiomics
- Innovative Startups Developing AI-based Radiomics to Accelerate Precision Medicine
- Advanced Scanning Device Made of Nanohybrids and Integrated with AI and ConVnet will Have a Huge Impact
- Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective
11. Super Surgeon
- Solutions Delivering the Future of Surgeries
- Multi-industry Convergence to Drive Medical Capabilities
- Key Industry Participants Who Can Aid the Development of Super Surgeon
- Unique Medical Offering that Crosses Boundaries
- Key Challenges That Would be Addressed with Application of Super Surgeon
