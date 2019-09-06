2019 Technology Convergence Scenarios Report: Top 50 Technologies & Top 10 Convergence Scenarios

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Technology Convergence Scenarios" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 Technology Convergence Scenarios' is a powerful technology foresighting deliverable built on the Top 50 Emerging Technologies & Growth Opportunities' research.

This deliverable analyzes the Top 50 emerging technologies, and the strength of interconnects between these technologies to potentially combine with each other. The impact of these probable scenarios is underlined by their capability to address unmet application/sector/market needs, create new products/services/solutions due to the uniqueness of their combined potential, and drive unlikely players from diverse industries to work with each other.

The scenarios covered are:

Advanced Aqua Grids

Advanced Foods

Augmented Dentistry

Gen-Z Packaging

Manufacturing X.0

Robotic Farming

Smart Aids

Super Bots

Smart Scan

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Innovation Engine Kaleidoscope

Top 50 Technologies

Top 10 Convergence Scenarios



Step 1: Identification of Convergence Scenarios

Step 2: Evaluation of Ideas

Step 3. Finalization of Ideas

2. Advanced Aqua Grids

Integration of Advanced Technologies Allows Development of Sustainable Water Systems

Key Technology Trends Supporting Deployment Scenarios

Strong Industry and Research Initiatives will Accelerate Deployment Scenarios

Emerging Business Models Focus on Creating Advanced Water Services

Sustainable Development Goals Covered by Convergence Scenarios

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

3. Advanced Foods

Improved Food Security and Enhanced Food Quality are the Need of the Hour

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Advanced Foods

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Advanced Foods

Farm Data Monetization and Digital Marketplace Business Models Drive Adoption of the Scenario

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

4. Augmented Dentistry

Tech Convergence Scenario Delivering the Future of Dental Procedures

Incremental Innovations Driving Convergence of Diverse Cutting-edge Technologies

Key Industry Participants Driving Innovations in Advanced Visualization in Healthcare

Extended Reality Enabling Superior Clinical Outcomes and Patient Engagement

Advanced Dentistry Will Usher in New Clinical Experiences for Dentists, Technicians, and Patients

5. Gen-Z Packaging

Advanced Packaging Solution for Real-time Tracking

Key Factors That Are Driving Development of Gen-Z Packaging

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Gen-Z Packaging

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

6. Manufacturing X.0

Technology Convergence for Next-generation Manufacturing

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Manufacturing X.0

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Manufacturing X.0

Key Factors Determining the Commercialization Potential of the Scenario

Platform-itization and Hybrid Blockchain-as-a-Service are the Main Business Models in Manufacturing X.0

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

7. Robotic Farming

Robotic Farming is Expected to Transform the Agriculture Industry by Leveraging Converged Ecosystem of Advanced Technologies

Emerging Technologies are Quantifying Agriculture by Improving Costs, Yields, and Value of Farm Produce

Technology Convergence will Help Overcome Traditional Farming Challenges and Provide New Growth Opportunities

Initiatives and Partnerships in the Agriculture Industry are Encouraging Companies to Develop Innovative Solutions for Farming

Innovative Start-ups are Fostering Robotic Farming

Robotic Farming will Enable New Business Models to Focus on Data, Connectivity, and Data Privacy

8. Smart Aids

Sensing, Monitoring, and Release of Therapeutics (SMART) Aids

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Smart Aids

Key Industry Initiatives Supporting the Development of Smart Aids

Smart Aids Business Models Drive Adoption of the Scenario

Key Factors Determining Commercialization Potential

9. Super Bots

Military Solution Established Using Connectivity

Key Driving Factors Encouraging Development of Super Bots

Key Industry and University Initiatives Supporting the Development of Super Bots

Military Logistics, Emergency Medics, Threat Assessment and Surveillance Support are Primary Use Cases Driving Adoption of the Scenario

Key Factors Determining the Potential of the Super Bots

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

10. Smart Scan

Next Generation Portable Scanning Device Capable of Measuring Biomarkers

Key Factors that are Driving Development of Smart Scan

Approvals by Regulatory Agencies and Increase in Investments are Strengthening the Development of AI-based Radiomics

Innovative Startups Developing AI-based Radiomics to Accelerate Precision Medicine

Advanced Scanning Device Made of Nanohybrids and Integrated with AI and ConVnet will Have a Huge Impact

Key Strategic Questions from CEO's Perspective

11. Super Surgeon

Solutions Delivering the Future of Surgeries

Multi-industry Convergence to Drive Medical Capabilities

Key Industry Participants Who Can Aid the Development of Super Surgeon

Unique Medical Offering that Crosses Boundaries

Key Challenges That Would be Addressed with Application of Super Surgeon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lrc13

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

