2019 World Electricity TSO Profiles & Benchmarking Report - Recent Trends & Developments, Expected Growth & Investment

The third edition of the TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report provides detailed profiles of 215 transmission system operators (TSOs) and developers operating in over 100 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The report has eight distinct sections:



Part 1 of the report contains the executive summary of the report.



Part 2 of the report provides recent trends and developments in the power transmission industry that are impacting the operational and financial state of TSOs.



Part 3 of the report reviews the network expansion and modernisation plans of TSOs as well as analyse the capital expenditure programmes of TSOs across the globe.



Part 4 of the report provides a comparative analysis of the key TSOs in terms of growth in the network size, capital expenditure, expected trends in the network expansion and the planned investment.



Part 5 of the report provides a benchmarking analysis of TSOs in terms of operational and financial performance.



Part 6 of the report provides an inter-TSO comparative analysis, in terms of growth in the network size, capital expenditure, operational and financial performance, expected trends in the network expansion and the expected investment for each of the six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Part 7 of the report provides detailed profiles of 215 TSOs and developers operating in over 100 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Each profile provides historical data from 2013-2018 as well as future projections up to 2023.



Each TSO profile provides:

Key facts

Growth in transmission network, 2013-18

Line length, by voltage



Substation capacity, by voltage



Number of substations/transformers, by voltage

Operational performance indicators, 2013-18

Annual transmitted electricity



Total unserved power transmission per year



Average interruption time



TSAIDI



TSAIFI



Network availability



Transmission losses



Transmission line fault level



Transformer failure rate



Duration for fault settlement



Voltage deviation index



Frequency deviation index

Financial performance indicators, 2013-18

Revenues/sales



Profits/losses



Capital expenditure



Operational expenditure



Return on equity ratio



Debt to equity ratio



Profit/revenue ratio



Revenue/employee ratio



Operating expenses/revenue ratio



Operating expenses/employee ratio

Future plans and investment, 2019-23

Expected trends in network expansion



Expected investment

Recent contract awards

Key contacts

Part 8 (Appendix) of the report includes a note on the research methodology along with citation of sources. It also provides a list of acronyms. A note on key definitions is also included in this section.



The report will be indispensible for any organisation interested in the global electricity transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

Key Topics Covered



PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 2: RECENT TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS



PART 3: EXPECTED GROWTH AND INVESTMENT

3.1 Review of the network expansion and modernisation plans

3.2 Expected investment or capex by TSOs



PART 4: INTER-TSO COMPARISON: SIZE AND THE EXPECTED GROWTH

4.1 Overview

4.2 Growth in the transmission network, 2013-18 Line length Substation capacity

4.3 Trends in capital expenditure, 2013-18

4.4 Expected trends in network expansion, 2019-23

4.5 Expected investment/capex, 2019-23



PART 5: INTER-TSO COMPARISON: BENCHMARKING ANALYSIS

5.1 Overview

5.2 Operational performance

5.3 Financial performance



PART 6: INTER-TSO COMPARISON BY REGION

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Growth in the transmission network, 2013-18

6.1.3 Capital expenditure, 2013-18

6.1.4 Operational performance, 2013-18

6.1.5 Financial performance, 2013-18

6.1.6 Expected investment, 2019-23

6.2 Latin America

6.3 Asia

6.4 Europe

6.5 Middle East

6.6 Africa



PART 7: TSO PROFILES BY REGION AND COUNTRY (IN AN EXCEL DATABASE)

7.1 Leading TSOs in North America (47 TSOs)

7.2 Leading TSOs in Latin America (45 TSOs)

7.3 Leading TSOs in Asia (53 TSOs)

7.4 Leading TSOs in Europe (44 TSOs)

7.5 Leading TSOs in the Middle East (10 TSOs)

7.6 Leading TSOs in Africa (18 TSOs)

PART 8: APPENDIX

8.1 Sources and methodology

8.2 List of acronyms

8.3 Key definitions

