2020 AKC National Championship Judging Panel Now Available

Feb 04, 2020, 15:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC®) is pleased to announce the judging panel for the 2020 AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The 2020 event will showcase the top national and international canine athletes and will also include popular attractions such as the Best Bred-by-Exhibitor competition, the AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes and the NADD/AKC Dock Diving National Championship. The show will once again take place alongside the AKC Agility Invitational and AKC Obedience Classic, with junior events in each sport.

Leading the charge as Best in Show judge for the 2020 National Championship is Mr. James A. Moses of Wentzville, MO and Patricia M. Cruz of Coram, NY will judge Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show. The judges for the National Owner-Handled Series Finals and the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to have such an incredible roster of judges this year, with Jim and Pat heading the panel," said Show Chairman Dennis B. Sprung. "The 2020 event is sure to be an exciting competition."

Judges for the seven variety groups and the Miscellaneous Classes at the AKC National Championship are:

SPORTING – Mr. Jon R. ColeNashville, TN
HOUND – Mr. Douglas JohnsonBloomington, IN
WORKING – Dr. Thomas DaviesBrimfield, MA
TERRIER – Mr. Elliot B. WeissNovelty, OH
TOY – Mrs. Rosalind KramerCharlottesville, VA
NON-SPORTING – Mr. Robin L. StansellClayton, NC
HERDING – Mr. William C. StebbinsPort St. Lucie, FL
MISCELLANEOUS CLASSES – Mr. Johan Becerra-HernandezSan Juan, PR

BEST JUNIOR HANDLER – Mr. Clifford SteeleCarmel, NY

JUNIOR PRELIMS – Ms. Adrienne Hill and Ms. Kellie Dahlberg

Judges for the seven Bred-by-Exhibitor variety groups are:

SPORTING – Mr. Michael FaulknerCenter Cross, VA
HOUND – Ms. Pamela BruceWelland, ON, Canada
WORKING – Mrs. Sheila DiNardoWest Hartford, CT
TERRIER – Mr. Harold "Red" Tatro III – Crowley, TX
TOY – Mr. David J. KirklandSanford, NC
NON-SPORTING – Mrs. Jacqueline L. StacyChapel Hill, NC
HERDING – Ms. Janina K. LaurinDanbury, CT

BREED JUDGING FOR THE AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP:

Sporting Group:

Breed Assignments:


Mr. Jamie Hubbard

Barbets, Brittanys, Retrievers (Nova Scotia Duck Tolling), Setters (Irish Red and White), Wirehaired Vizslas


Mr. Sam Houston McDonald

Spaniels (English Springer), Spaniels (Irish Water)


Ms. Corinne Miklos

Pointers (German Shorthaired), Pointers (German Wirehaired), Spaniels (Welsh Springer), Vizslas, Wirehaired Pointing Griffons


Mrs. Sheila Polk

Retrievers (Chesapeake Bay), Spaniels (Clumber)



Mr. William P. Shelton

Pointers, Setters (English, Gordon & Irish)    



Ms. Elizabeth Sweigart

Lagotti Romagnoli, Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes, Retrievers (Curly Coated), Retrievers (Flat Coated), Spaniels (American Water), Spaniels (Boykin), Spaniels (Field), Spaniels (Sussex), Spinoni Italiani, Weimaraners


Ms. Shirley Fippin

Retrievers (Golden)                                       



Mr. Elliott B. Weiss

Spaniels (Cocker – all varieties), Spaniels (English Cocker)


Ms. Lisa E. Weiss

Retrievers (Labrador)


Hound Group:

Breed Assignments:


Mr. Johan Becerra-Hernandez

Basenjis, Basset Hounds, Bloodhounds, Borzois, Grand Basset Griffon Vendéens, Otterhounds, Petit Basset Griffon Vendéens, Portuguese Podengo Pequenos


Mr. James Donahue

Afghan Hounds


Ms. Grace M. Fritz

Whippets


Mr. D. Scott Pfeil

Azawakhs, Cirnechi dell'Etna, Ibizan Hounds, Pharaoh Hounds, Salukis, Sloughis


Mrs. Sheila Polk

Rhodesian Ridgebacks


Mr. Richard L. Reynolds

American English Coonhounds, Black and Tan Coonhounds, Bluetick Coonhounds, Foxhound (American), Foxhound (English), Greyhounds, Harriers, Irish Wolfhounds, Norwegian Elkhounds, Plott Hounds, Redbone Coonhounds, Treeing Walker Coonhounds


Ms. Sherrill C. Snyder

Dachshunds (all varieties)


Mr. Elliott B. Weiss

Beagles (both varieties), Scottish Deerhounds


WORKING GROUP:

Breed Assignments:


Mr. Edd Bivin

Alaskan Malamutes, Anatolian Shepherd Dogs, Bullmastiffs, Saint Bernards


Mr. Rick Gschwender

Akitas, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Chinooks, Great Danes, Siberian Huskies, Tibetan Mastiffs


Mr. Milan Lint

Newfoundlands, Portuguese Water Dogs


Mr. Brian Meyer

Boerboels, Komondorok, Rottweilers



Ms. Helene Nietsch

Dogues de Bordeaux, Great Pyrenees, Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs, Leonbergers, Mastiffs, Neopolitan Mastiffs, Standard Schnauzers


Mr. William P. Shelton

Doberman Pinschers, German Pinschers, Samoyeds


Dr. Geno Sisneros

Kuvaszok


Mr. Robin Stansell

Black Russian Terriers


Mr. William C. Stebbins

Boxers, Cane Corsos, Dogos Argentinos, Giant Schnauzers



TERRIER GROUP:

Breed Assignments:


Ms. Kathi Brown

American Hairless Terriers, Kerry Blue Terriers, Norfolk Terriers, Norwich Terriers, Parson Russell Terriers, Rat Terriers, Russell Terriers


Mrs. Connie H. Clark

Australian Terriers, Bedlington Terriers, Border Terriers, Bull Terriers (colored & white), Glen of Imaal Terriers, Irish Terriers, Miniature Bull Terriers, Skye Terriers



Mr. Jon R. Cole

American Staffordshire Terriers, Cairn Terriers, Cesky Terriers, Dandie Dinmont Terriers, Scottish Terriers, Sealyham Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers


Mrs. Cindy Meyer

Manchester Terriers (Standard), Miniature Schnauzers, Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers


Mr. Richard W. Powell

Airedale Terriers, Fox Terriers (Smooth), Fox Terriers (Wire), Lakeland Terriers, Welsh Terriers, West Highland White Terriers


TOY GROUP:

Breed Assignments:


Mrs. Tammy K. Jackson

Brussels Griffons, Chinese Cresteds, Shih Tzus, Toy Fox Terriers


Mr. Douglas Johnson

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels


Mr. Desmond J. Murphy

Poodles (Toy)


Mr. Richard W. Powell

Affenpinschers, Toy Manchester Terriers, Silky Terriers


Mr. Johnny R. Shoemaker

Havanese, Maltese, Pekingese, Yorkshire Terriers


Dr. Geno Sisneros

Toy Spaniels (both varieties), Japanese Chins, Miniature Pinschers, Papillons, Pomeranians



Mrs. Jacqueline L. Stacy

Chihuahuas (both varieties), Italian Greyhounds, Pugs


NON-SPORTING GROUP:

Breed Assignments:


Mr. James Dalton

French Bulldogs


Ms. Grace M. Fritz

Löwchens, Shiba Inus, Tibetan Spaniels


Mr. Desmond J. Murphy

Bulldogs, Poodles (Miniature & Standard)


Ms. Helene Nietsch

American Eskimo Dogs, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatians, Finnish Spitz, Keeshonden, Norwegian Lundehunds, Schipperkes


Mrs. Sheila Polk

Xoloitzcuintli


Mr. Timothy S. Robbins

Bichon Frises, Boston Terriers, Chow Chows, Coton de Tulear, Lhasa Apsos, Tibetan Terriers


HERDING GROUP:

Breed Assignments:


Mr. Thomas Coen

Belgian Lakenois, Belgian Malinois, Belgian Sheepdogs, Belgian Tervurens, Bergamasco Sheepdogs, Icelandic Sheepdogs, Norwegian Buhunds, Pyrenean Shepherds


Mr. Michael Faulkner

Australian Shepherds


Mr. Rick Gschwender

Finnish Lapphunds, Old English Sheepdogs


Mr. David J. Kirkland

Bearded Collies, Border Collies, Collies (both varieties), Shetland Sheepdogs


Mr. Sam Houston McDonald

Berger Picards, Pulik, Pumik, Spanish Water Dogs


Mr. Brian Meyer

Bouviers des Flandres, Briards, Canaan Dogs, German Shepherd Dogs


Ms. Sheree W. Moses

Cardigan Welsh Corgis, Entlebucher Mountain Dogs, Miniature American Shepherds, Pembroke Welsh Corgis, Polish Lowland Sheepdogs, Swedish Vallhunds


Mr. William P. Shelton

Australian Cattle Dogs, Beaucerons


*Panel subject to final approval.

About Best in Show judge James A. Moses:
James A. Moses, of Wentsville, Missouri, has been involved with dogs all of his life. His mother bred Miniature Poodles from which Mr. Moses won his very first Best in Show. His father gave him his first dog, a German Shepherd Dog, when he was 9 years old. Mr. Moses finished his first champion by the age of 13, and by 19 handled the number-one dog, all breeds, in Canada. He has handled dogs to over 1,000 Bests in Show.

Over the years, Mr. Moses has been honored to have won some very notable shows, including the AKC Centennial show and the Westminster Kennel Club with Ch. Covy Tucker Hill's Manhattan. He has handled four dogs in the "100 Club" including the number-one dog of all time, Ch. Altana's Mystique (275 BIS and 30 BISS). Mr. Moses has handled many other breeds to best in show and specialty wins. In 1999, he was inducted to the Dog Show Hall of Fame.

In addition to handling, Mr. Moses has been the top Herding Group winner with several German Shepherd Dogs he has bred under the Kaleef prefix. The past few years have seen several Kaleef dogs take the Grand Victor honors at the Canadian and U.S. German Shepherd Dog nationals. Mr. Moses's next chapter in dogs is judging, which he says, "he is thoroughly enjoying." His love of dogs and the sport has been the focus of his adult life. Mr. Moses is also an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and enjoys balancing breeding, judging, and retirement.

About Best Bred-By-Exhibitor judge Patricia Cruz:
Patricia M. Cruz, of Coram, New York, has been part of the dog world for more than 55 years and currently serves as delegate for the Heart of the Plains Kennel Club. She is a former AKC Field Representative, a member of the Afghan Hound Club of America, and Afghan Hound Club of Long Island. She is also an internationally experienced judge for over 40 years as well as one of the founders of the Owner Handler Association. She has served as an officer and on the Board of the Ladies Kennel Association America and the Riverhead Kennel Club. She has been on the American Kennel Club Board of Directors since 2012, and presently serves as Vice Chair of the Board.

Professionally, Patricia is a journalist and Board member of the Dog Writers Association of America. She is the former president of a civilian employee union in one of the largest police departments on the east coast and secretary of a county-wide union representing over 10,000 employees. She also served as sales manager and marketing consultant for radio stations in the number one market in U.S.

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States.

