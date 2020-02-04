2020 AKC National Championship Judging Panel Now Available

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC®) is pleased to announce the judging panel for the 2020 AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The 2020 event will showcase the top national and international canine athletes and will also include popular attractions such as the Best Bred-by-Exhibitor competition, the AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes and the NADD/AKC Dock Diving National Championship. The show will once again take place alongside the AKC Agility Invitational and AKC Obedience Classic, with junior events in each sport.

Leading the charge as Best in Show judge for the 2020 National Championship is Mr. James A. Moses of Wentzville, MO and Patricia M. Cruz of Coram, NY will judge Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show. The judges for the National Owner-Handled Series Finals and the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to have such an incredible roster of judges this year, with Jim and Pat heading the panel," said Show Chairman Dennis B. Sprung. "The 2020 event is sure to be an exciting competition."

Judges for the seven variety groups and the Miscellaneous Classes at the AKC National Championship are:

SPORTING – Mr. Jon R. Cole – Nashville, TN

HOUND – Mr. Douglas Johnson – Bloomington, IN

WORKING – Dr. Thomas Davies – Brimfield, MA

TERRIER – Mr. Elliot B. Weiss – Novelty, OH

TOY – Mrs. Rosalind Kramer – Charlottesville, VA

NON-SPORTING – Mr. Robin L. Stansell – Clayton, NC

HERDING – Mr. William C. Stebbins – Port St. Lucie, FL

MISCELLANEOUS CLASSES – Mr. Johan Becerra-Hernandez – San Juan, PR

BEST JUNIOR HANDLER – Mr. Clifford Steele – Carmel, NY

JUNIOR PRELIMS – Ms. Adrienne Hill and Ms. Kellie Dahlberg

Judges for the seven Bred-by-Exhibitor variety groups are:

SPORTING – Mr. Michael Faulkner – Center Cross, VA

HOUND – Ms. Pamela Bruce – Welland, ON, Canada

WORKING – Mrs. Sheila DiNardo – West Hartford, CT

TERRIER – Mr. Harold "Red" Tatro III – Crowley, TX

TOY – Mr. David J. Kirkland – Sanford, NC

NON-SPORTING – Mrs. Jacqueline L. Stacy – Chapel Hill, NC

HERDING – Ms. Janina K. Laurin – Danbury, CT

BREED JUDGING FOR THE AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP:

Sporting Group: Breed Assignments:



Mr. Jamie Hubbard Barbets, Brittanys, Retrievers (Nova Scotia Duck Tolling), Setters (Irish Red and White), Wirehaired Vizslas



Mr. Sam Houston McDonald Spaniels (English Springer), Spaniels (Irish Water)



Ms. Corinne Miklos Pointers (German Shorthaired), Pointers (German Wirehaired), Spaniels (Welsh Springer), Vizslas, Wirehaired Pointing Griffons



Mrs. Sheila Polk Retrievers (Chesapeake Bay), Spaniels (Clumber)



Mr. William P. Shelton Pointers, Setters (English, Gordon & Irish)



Ms. Elizabeth Sweigart Lagotti Romagnoli, Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes, Retrievers (Curly Coated), Retrievers (Flat Coated), Spaniels (American Water), Spaniels (Boykin), Spaniels (Field), Spaniels (Sussex), Spinoni Italiani, Weimaraners



Ms. Shirley Fippin Retrievers (Golden)



Mr. Elliott B. Weiss Spaniels (Cocker – all varieties), Spaniels (English Cocker)



Ms. Lisa E. Weiss Retrievers (Labrador)



Hound Group: Breed Assignments:



Mr. Johan Becerra-Hernandez Basenjis, Basset Hounds, Bloodhounds, Borzois, Grand Basset Griffon Vendéens, Otterhounds, Petit Basset Griffon Vendéens, Portuguese Podengo Pequenos



Mr. James Donahue Afghan Hounds



Ms. Grace M. Fritz Whippets



Mr. D. Scott Pfeil Azawakhs, Cirnechi dell'Etna, Ibizan Hounds, Pharaoh Hounds, Salukis, Sloughis



Mrs. Sheila Polk Rhodesian Ridgebacks



Mr. Richard L. Reynolds American English Coonhounds, Black and Tan Coonhounds, Bluetick Coonhounds, Foxhound (American), Foxhound (English), Greyhounds, Harriers, Irish Wolfhounds, Norwegian Elkhounds, Plott Hounds, Redbone Coonhounds, Treeing Walker Coonhounds



Ms. Sherrill C. Snyder Dachshunds (all varieties)



Mr. Elliott B. Weiss Beagles (both varieties), Scottish Deerhounds



WORKING GROUP: Breed Assignments:



Mr. Edd Bivin Alaskan Malamutes, Anatolian Shepherd Dogs, Bullmastiffs, Saint Bernards



Mr. Rick Gschwender Akitas, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Chinooks, Great Danes, Siberian Huskies, Tibetan Mastiffs



Mr. Milan Lint Newfoundlands, Portuguese Water Dogs



Mr. Brian Meyer Boerboels, Komondorok, Rottweilers



Ms. Helene Nietsch Dogues de Bordeaux, Great Pyrenees, Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs, Leonbergers, Mastiffs, Neopolitan Mastiffs, Standard Schnauzers



Mr. William P. Shelton Doberman Pinschers, German Pinschers, Samoyeds



Dr. Geno Sisneros Kuvaszok



Mr. Robin Stansell Black Russian Terriers



Mr. William C. Stebbins Boxers, Cane Corsos, Dogos Argentinos, Giant Schnauzers



TERRIER GROUP: Breed Assignments:



Ms. Kathi Brown American Hairless Terriers, Kerry Blue Terriers, Norfolk Terriers, Norwich Terriers, Parson Russell Terriers, Rat Terriers, Russell Terriers



Mrs. Connie H. Clark Australian Terriers, Bedlington Terriers, Border Terriers, Bull Terriers (colored & white), Glen of Imaal Terriers, Irish Terriers, Miniature Bull Terriers, Skye Terriers



Mr. Jon R. Cole American Staffordshire Terriers, Cairn Terriers, Cesky Terriers, Dandie Dinmont Terriers, Scottish Terriers, Sealyham Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers



Mrs. Cindy Meyer Manchester Terriers (Standard), Miniature Schnauzers, Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers



Mr. Richard W. Powell Airedale Terriers, Fox Terriers (Smooth), Fox Terriers (Wire), Lakeland Terriers, Welsh Terriers, West Highland White Terriers



TOY GROUP: Breed Assignments:



Mrs. Tammy K. Jackson Brussels Griffons, Chinese Cresteds, Shih Tzus, Toy Fox Terriers



Mr. Douglas Johnson Cavalier King Charles Spaniels



Mr. Desmond J. Murphy Poodles (Toy)



Mr. Richard W. Powell Affenpinschers, Toy Manchester Terriers, Silky Terriers



Mr. Johnny R. Shoemaker Havanese, Maltese, Pekingese, Yorkshire Terriers



Dr. Geno Sisneros Toy Spaniels (both varieties), Japanese Chins, Miniature Pinschers, Papillons, Pomeranians



Mrs. Jacqueline L. Stacy Chihuahuas (both varieties), Italian Greyhounds, Pugs



NON-SPORTING GROUP: Breed Assignments:



Mr. James Dalton French Bulldogs



Ms. Grace M. Fritz Löwchens, Shiba Inus, Tibetan Spaniels



Mr. Desmond J. Murphy Bulldogs, Poodles (Miniature & Standard)



Ms. Helene Nietsch American Eskimo Dogs, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatians, Finnish Spitz, Keeshonden, Norwegian Lundehunds, Schipperkes



Mrs. Sheila Polk Xoloitzcuintli



Mr. Timothy S. Robbins Bichon Frises, Boston Terriers, Chow Chows, Coton de Tulear, Lhasa Apsos, Tibetan Terriers



HERDING GROUP: Breed Assignments:



Mr. Thomas Coen Belgian Lakenois, Belgian Malinois, Belgian Sheepdogs, Belgian Tervurens, Bergamasco Sheepdogs, Icelandic Sheepdogs, Norwegian Buhunds, Pyrenean Shepherds



Mr. Michael Faulkner Australian Shepherds



Mr. Rick Gschwender Finnish Lapphunds, Old English Sheepdogs



Mr. David J. Kirkland Bearded Collies, Border Collies, Collies (both varieties), Shetland Sheepdogs



Mr. Sam Houston McDonald Berger Picards, Pulik, Pumik, Spanish Water Dogs



Mr. Brian Meyer Bouviers des Flandres, Briards, Canaan Dogs, German Shepherd Dogs



Ms. Sheree W. Moses Cardigan Welsh Corgis, Entlebucher Mountain Dogs, Miniature American Shepherds, Pembroke Welsh Corgis, Polish Lowland Sheepdogs, Swedish Vallhunds



Mr. William P. Shelton Australian Cattle Dogs, Beaucerons



*Panel subject to final approval.

About Best in Show judge James A. Moses:

James A. Moses, of Wentsville, Missouri, has been involved with dogs all of his life. His mother bred Miniature Poodles from which Mr. Moses won his very first Best in Show. His father gave him his first dog, a German Shepherd Dog, when he was 9 years old. Mr. Moses finished his first champion by the age of 13, and by 19 handled the number-one dog, all breeds, in Canada. He has handled dogs to over 1,000 Bests in Show.

Over the years, Mr. Moses has been honored to have won some very notable shows, including the AKC Centennial show and the Westminster Kennel Club with Ch. Covy Tucker Hill's Manhattan. He has handled four dogs in the "100 Club" including the number-one dog of all time, Ch. Altana's Mystique (275 BIS and 30 BISS). Mr. Moses has handled many other breeds to best in show and specialty wins. In 1999, he was inducted to the Dog Show Hall of Fame.

In addition to handling, Mr. Moses has been the top Herding Group winner with several German Shepherd Dogs he has bred under the Kaleef prefix. The past few years have seen several Kaleef dogs take the Grand Victor honors at the Canadian and U.S. German Shepherd Dog nationals. Mr. Moses's next chapter in dogs is judging, which he says, "he is thoroughly enjoying." His love of dogs and the sport has been the focus of his adult life. Mr. Moses is also an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and enjoys balancing breeding, judging, and retirement.

About Best Bred-By-Exhibitor judge Patricia Cruz:

Patricia M. Cruz, of Coram, New York, has been part of the dog world for more than 55 years and currently serves as delegate for the Heart of the Plains Kennel Club. She is a former AKC Field Representative, a member of the Afghan Hound Club of America, and Afghan Hound Club of Long Island. She is also an internationally experienced judge for over 40 years as well as one of the founders of the Owner Handler Association. She has served as an officer and on the Board of the Ladies Kennel Association America and the Riverhead Kennel Club. She has been on the American Kennel Club Board of Directors since 2012, and presently serves as Vice Chair of the Board.

Professionally, Patricia is a journalist and Board member of the Dog Writers Association of America. She is the former president of a civilian employee union in one of the largest police departments on the east coast and secretary of a county-wide union representing over 10,000 employees. She also served as sales manager and marketing consultant for radio stations in the number one market in U.S.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health hasand well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

SOURCE American Kennel Club