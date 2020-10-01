2020 Analysis on the Global Plastic Packaging Market with Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic packaging market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing demand for convenient packaging and preference for water bottles across the globe. However, the increasing awareness for minimal usage of plastics due to its harmful impact on environment will affect the market growth during the forecast period.

The plastic packaging market is classified on the basis of type, technology, and vertical. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Based on technology, the market is segmented into recyclable, reusable, and biodegradable. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into food & beverages, personal care, healthcare, and others. The plastic packaging market will be driven by the flexible packaging and its market is estimated to project a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global plastic packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute a significant share in the global market. China dominates Asia-Pacific plastic packaging market with a market share of over 30% in 2019. The major factors attributed to the market growth in Asia-Pacific includes the rising disposable income along with rising industrialization in emerging economies, such as India and China. With the rise in industrial sector, the demand for packaging solution will increase, which in turn, will augment the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The global plastic packaging market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the plastic packaging market include Amcor PLC, Mondi PLC, Berry Global, Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Swiss Pack Pvt. Ltd., Tetra Pak International S.A., UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd. These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the plastic packaging market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation

1. Global Plastic packaging Market Research and Analysis by Type

2. Global Plastic packaging Market Research and Analysis by Technology

3. Global Plastic packaging Market Research and Analysis by End-Users

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global plastic packaging market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global plastic packaging market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Plastic Packaging Market by Type

5.1.1. Flexible Packaging

5.1.2. Rigid Packaging

5.2. Global Plastic Packaging Market by Technology

5.2.1. Recyclable

5.2.2. Reusable

5.2.3. Biodegradable

5.3. Global Plastic Packaging Market by End-Users

5.3.1. Food & Beverages

5.3.2. Personal Care

5.3.3. Healthcare

5.3.4. Others (Industrial)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Amcor PLC

Berry Global, Inc.

Budelpack

Coveris Management GmbH

Glenroy, Inc.

Huhtamki Oyj

Lacerta Group, Inc.

Mondi PLC

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Co.

Swiss Pack Pvt. Ltd.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Transcontinental Inc.

UFlex Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wguwl6

