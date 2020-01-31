2020 Case Study on Wildlife Tourism: Industry Insights, Appeals & Pitfalls, Leading Destinations

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Case Study: Wildlife Tourism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wildlife tourism allows tourists to experience animals in their natural habitat. It includes eco and animal friendly tourism, but there is also a dark side, which raises ethical concerns.

There are various forms of wildlife tourism that tourists can experience including safaris, coral reef diving, animal watching and more.

This niche tourism type boosts the local economy of a destination. According to WTTC, in 2018, wildlife tourism contributed 4.4% to tourism GDP and provided 9.1 million jobs worldwide. This case study looks at this popular niche tourism type.



Gain an insight into the wildlife tourism industry

Understand the appeal and potential pitfalls that this popular form of niche tourism presents

Analyze examples of leading wildlife tourism destinations

Overview An Insight Into Wildlife Tourism Key Destinations for Wildlife Tourism Unique/Developing Wildlife Tourism Challenges Opportunities Appendix References Terminology & Definitions

Amadeus

Bushtops

UNESCO

Tree Tops Elephant Reserve Co. Ltd.

Instagram

