2020 Case Study on Wildlife Tourism: Industry Insights, Appeals & Pitfalls, Leading Destinations
Jan 31, 2020, 05:45 ET
Wildlife tourism allows tourists to experience animals in their natural habitat. It includes eco and animal friendly tourism, but there is also a dark side, which raises ethical concerns.
There are various forms of wildlife tourism that tourists can experience including safaris, coral reef diving, animal watching and more.
This niche tourism type boosts the local economy of a destination. According to WTTC, in 2018, wildlife tourism contributed 4.4% to tourism GDP and provided 9.1 million jobs worldwide. This case study looks at this popular niche tourism type.
Key Topics Covered
- Overview
- An Insight Into Wildlife Tourism
- Key Destinations for Wildlife Tourism
- Unique/Developing Wildlife Tourism
- Challenges
- Opportunities
- Appendix
- References
- Terminology & Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- Amadeus
- Bushtops
- UNESCO
- Tree Tops Elephant Reserve Co. Ltd.
