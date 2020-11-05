2020 Global Tire Tread Performance Resins Market Analysis and Forecasts, Featuring Key Players Bridgestone, ExxonMobil, Goodyear, Michelin and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tire Tread Performance Resins Market 2020 Past-Present-Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details the tire tread performance resin manufacturing landscape covering key manufacturers and product offerings. This is followed by a detailed quantitative look at the tire market looking at the tire types and sub-types, growth patterns and market trends. With a firm understanding of the tire market, the focus is transferred to specific tire industry drivers relating to tread performance resins. Tire industry drivers influencing the use of tread performance resins cover the high value-added tire types, segment positioning, geographical influences and external drivers.

The primary focus of the report is to generate meaningful and robust market volume and value estimates. The report provides comprehensive coverage of tire tread performance resin market demand broken down by region, resin type and tire types. Market values are provided based upon average regional pricing.

Future tire tread performance resin volumes will be impacted by changing tire technology and performance demands. The publisher makes high-level predictions for potential impact, specifically relating to developments of tires for fully electric vehicles.

The comprehensive executive summary provides concise, practical key takeaways and conclusions which can be easily transferred to management presentations. This is complemented by the accompanying client data Excel workbook with summary data.

Report Scope:

This market report has the following scope:

Market Segment: Tire segment focusing on resins used to enhance the performance of tread compounds, specifically traction, handling, rolling resistance and wear for the tire types specified in Products below.

Tire segment focusing on resins used to enhance the performance of tread compounds, specifically traction, handling, rolling resistance and wear for the tire types specified in Products below. Tire Tread Performance Resin: Resin used to enhance the end performance of a tread compound. This excludes tack resins. Examples and categorization are provided in the download documents (sample and contents).

Resin used to enhance the end performance of a tread compound. This excludes tack resins. Examples and categorization are provided in the download documents (sample and contents). Products: Car, SUV, Motorcycle and Scooter tires and associated subtypes.

Car, SUV, Motorcycle and Scooter tires and associated subtypes. Geographies: Global coverage split by the publisher's defined regions: Africa , China , CIS, Europe , India , Middle East , North America , North Asia , South America and South Asia .

Global coverage split by the publisher's defined regions: , , CIS, , , , , , and . Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2040.

Years 2011 to 2040. Market Pricing: Average weighted 2017/18/19 regional market prices are provided for tire performance resing type. Average weighted pricing is provided for APAC, EMEA, USMCA.

Average weighted 2017/18/19 regional market prices are provided for tire performance resing type. Average weighted pricing is provided for APAC, EMEA, USMCA. Market Values: Market values for 2019 are estimated from regional average weighted pricing. Market values for 2030 and 2040 are estimated using unadjusted 2019 prices projected by yearly volume.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways

Global & Regional Analysis Covering the Years 2011 to 2040

Quantitative Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Drivers

Qualitative Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Drivers

Tire Tread Performance Resins Manufacturing Landscape

Tire Tread Performance Resin Products and Competing Technologies

Competing Technologies and Future Challenges

Market Volume Demand 2011 to 2040 by Region, Tire Type, Tire Sub-type and Resin Type

Market Pricing for 2017 to 2019 by Resin Type

Market Values 2019 projected to 2030/40

Supporting Data in Excel Workbook

Exclusive Content:

Detailed quantitative tire market and manufacturing analysis.

Key Quantitative Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Drivers

Key Qualitative Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Drivers

Tire tread performance resin market demand from 2011 to 2040 by:

Resin Type

Tire Type

Tire Sub-type

Region



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Methodology

4. Tire Tread Performance Resin Manufacturer Landscape

Industry Overview

Raw Materials

Resin Types

Key Manufacturers

Financial Performance

Other Manufacturers

Key TPR Resin Manufacturing Trends

TPR Resin Developments

5. Quantitative Tire Market Drivers

Tire Types

PC and SUV

Standard Tires (S, T rated)

High Performance Tires (H, V rated)

Ultra-High Performance Tires (W+ rated)

Specialist Variants: Winter and All Weather

Motorcycle and Scooter

6. Qualitative Tire Market Drivers

Historical Perspecitive

Evolution of High Value Added Products

PC and SUV

Motorcycle and Scooter

Market Positioning

Manufacturer's Tier Level

Original Equipment Market

Replacement Market

Geographical Influences

Performance Requirements

Compounding Differences

External Drivers

Tire Labelling

Environmental and Sustainable Developments

Competing Technologies

TPR Related Patent Review for Selected Top Tire Manufacturers

TPR Related Brand Analysis for Selected Top Tire Manufacturers

7. Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Volumes 2011 to 2040

Regional Market Prices

APAC

Europe

USMCA

Market Values

All Resin Types

Totals by Tire Type

Totals by Tire Subtype

Competitive Materials

8. Tire Tread Performance Resins Market Prices & Values

Regional Market Prices

APAC

Europe

USMCA

Market Values

All Resin Types

Individual Resin Type

9. Concluding Remarks



Companies Mentioned

Arakawa

Bridgestone

Cheeshine Chemicals Co., Ltd

Continental

Cray Valley (Total)

DRT

Eastman Chemical Company

ENEOS

ExxonMobil

Goodyear

Hankook

Kolon Industries

Kraton Corporation

Kumho

Michelin

Pirelli

Rutgers Novares GmbH

SI Group

Sino Legend

Sumitomo

Toyo

Yasuhara Chemical

Yokohama

Zeon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdnn8w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

