2020 Global Tire Tread Performance Resins Market Analysis and Forecasts, Featuring Key Players Bridgestone, ExxonMobil, Goodyear, Michelin and More
Nov 05, 2020, 08:00 ET
This report details the tire tread performance resin manufacturing landscape covering key manufacturers and product offerings. This is followed by a detailed quantitative look at the tire market looking at the tire types and sub-types, growth patterns and market trends. With a firm understanding of the tire market, the focus is transferred to specific tire industry drivers relating to tread performance resins. Tire industry drivers influencing the use of tread performance resins cover the high value-added tire types, segment positioning, geographical influences and external drivers.
The primary focus of the report is to generate meaningful and robust market volume and value estimates. The report provides comprehensive coverage of tire tread performance resin market demand broken down by region, resin type and tire types. Market values are provided based upon average regional pricing.
Future tire tread performance resin volumes will be impacted by changing tire technology and performance demands. The publisher makes high-level predictions for potential impact, specifically relating to developments of tires for fully electric vehicles.
The comprehensive executive summary provides concise, practical key takeaways and conclusions which can be easily transferred to management presentations. This is complemented by the accompanying client data Excel workbook with summary data.
Report Scope:
This market report has the following scope:
- Market Segment: Tire segment focusing on resins used to enhance the performance of tread compounds, specifically traction, handling, rolling resistance and wear for the tire types specified in Products below.
- Tire Tread Performance Resin: Resin used to enhance the end performance of a tread compound. This excludes tack resins. Examples and categorization are provided in the download documents (sample and contents).
- Products: Car, SUV, Motorcycle and Scooter tires and associated subtypes.
- Geographies: Global coverage split by the publisher's defined regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America and South Asia.
- Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2040.
- Market Pricing: Average weighted 2017/18/19 regional market prices are provided for tire performance resing type. Average weighted pricing is provided for APAC, EMEA, USMCA.
- Market Values: Market values for 2019 are estimated from regional average weighted pricing. Market values for 2030 and 2040 are estimated using unadjusted 2019 prices projected by yearly volume.
Key Features:
- Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways
- Global & Regional Analysis Covering the Years 2011 to 2040
- Quantitative Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Drivers
- Qualitative Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Drivers
- Tire Tread Performance Resins Manufacturing Landscape
- Tire Tread Performance Resin Products and Competing Technologies
- Competing Technologies and Future Challenges
- Market Volume Demand 2011 to 2040 by Region, Tire Type, Tire Sub-type and Resin Type
- Market Pricing for 2017 to 2019 by Resin Type
- Market Values 2019 projected to 2030/40
- Supporting Data in Excel Workbook
Exclusive Content:
- Detailed quantitative tire market and manufacturing analysis.
- Key Quantitative Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Drivers
- Key Qualitative Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Drivers
Tire tread performance resin market demand from 2011 to 2040 by:
- Resin Type
- Tire Type
- Tire Sub-type
- Region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Methodology
4. Tire Tread Performance Resin Manufacturer Landscape
- Industry Overview
- Raw Materials
- Resin Types
- Key Manufacturers
- Financial Performance
- Other Manufacturers
- Key TPR Resin Manufacturing Trends
- TPR Resin Developments
5. Quantitative Tire Market Drivers
- Tire Types
- PC and SUV
- Standard Tires (S, T rated)
- High Performance Tires (H, V rated)
- Ultra-High Performance Tires (W+ rated)
- Specialist Variants: Winter and All Weather
- Motorcycle and Scooter
6. Qualitative Tire Market Drivers
- Historical Perspecitive
- Evolution of High Value Added Products
- PC and SUV
- Motorcycle and Scooter
- Market Positioning
- Manufacturer's Tier Level
- Original Equipment Market
- Replacement Market
- Geographical Influences
- Performance Requirements
- Compounding Differences
- External Drivers
- Tire Labelling
- Environmental and Sustainable Developments
- Competing Technologies
- TPR Related Patent Review for Selected Top Tire Manufacturers
- TPR Related Brand Analysis for Selected Top Tire Manufacturers
7. Tire Tread Performance Resin Market Volumes 2011 to 2040
- Regional Market Prices
- APAC
- Europe
- USMCA
- Market Values
- All Resin Types
- Totals by Tire Type
- Totals by Tire Subtype
- Competitive Materials
8. Tire Tread Performance Resins Market Prices & Values
- Regional Market Prices
- APAC
- Europe
- USMCA
- Market Values
- All Resin Types
- Individual Resin Type
9. Concluding Remarks
Companies Mentioned
- Arakawa
- Bridgestone
- Cheeshine Chemicals Co., Ltd
- Continental
- Cray Valley (Total)
- DRT
- Eastman Chemical Company
- ENEOS
- ExxonMobil
- Goodyear
- Hankook
- Kolon Industries
- Kraton Corporation
- Kumho
- Michelin
- Pirelli
- Rutgers Novares GmbH
- SI Group
- Sino Legend
- Sumitomo
- Toyo
- Yasuhara Chemical
- Yokohama
- Zeon Corporation
