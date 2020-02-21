2020 Overview of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Cybersecurity Maturity Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cybersecurity has always been a common concern for business but has increasingly become a major threat in recent years with increasing digital transformation across virtually every enterprise organization. Threats can be in the form like malware, phishing, viruses, trojans, and tens of thousands of different means of causing harm to both cyber and physical assets.

This document provides an overview of our version of a Cybersecurity Services Maturity Model, which can be used by CISOs, Cybersecurity Experts, and vendors in the Cybersecurity Ecosystem to benchmark an Enterprise. It includes action items to bring services to the next level and will be useful for anyone in the role of cybersecurity, but especially those within the CTO/CIO office of a company to benchmark their own security practices and readiness.

Target Audience:

IT services companies

Cybersecurity solution providers

Network and data center operators

Managed security service providers

Cloud and network solution providers

Governmental agencies and NGO organizations

Enterprise organizations across all industry verticals



Corporate, industrial, and government organizations adopt security policies for their digital and physical assets and information systems. The policy aims to mitigate the potential cybersecurity risk, control damage, maintain productivity, minimize liability, protect organizational property, and enhance integrity and confidence. Industry standards and regulatory framework are shaping the cybersecurity infrastructure and solution marketplace.



The cybersecurity market is diversified in nature across the various platform and solution categories. At the macro level, spending is driven by the realization of increasingly more voluminous and sophisticated global threats to digital infrastructure. At the business level, company reliance upon the Internet, open interfaces and communication between customers and other companies necessitates robust cybersecurity solutions. In addition, new technologies and solutions such as the Internet of Things (IoT) will require new approaches to cybersecurity. For example, managing connected medical device security and privacy is a major concern and opportunity for the healthcare vertical.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Cybersecurity Maturity Model



2. Cybersecurity Forecasts

2.1. Global Cybersecurity 2020 - 2026

2.2. Global Cybersecurity by Category 2020 - 2026

2.3. Global Cybersecurity by Sub-category 2020 - 2026

2.4. Global Cybersecurity by Data Ownership 2020 - 2026

2.5. Global Cybersecurity by Data Type 2020 - 2026

2.6. Global Cybersecurity by Solution Type 2020 - 2026

2.7. Global Cybersecurity by Software Solution 2020 - 2026

2.8. Global Cybersecurity by Industry 2020 - 2026

2.9. Global Cybersecurity by Region 2020 - 2026

2.10. Global Cybersecurity by Service Type 2020 - 2026

