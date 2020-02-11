2020 Plastics Market Data Book: An Essential Reference Guide and Business Development & Lead Generation Tool

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics Market Data Book" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business resource is an essential reference guide as well as the ultimate business development and lead generation tool, containing over 2,250 companies categorized in separate downloadable MS EXCEL files. All files represent most recently published versions.

Injection Molders Ranking

Blow Molders Ranking

Film & Sheet Manufacturers Ranking

Pipe, Profile & Tubing Extruders Ranking

Rotational Molders Ranking

Recyclers & Brokers List

Thermoformers Ranking

Compounders & Concentrate Makers List

Plastic Lumber Manufacturers List

Automotive Market List: compiled from rankings noted above

Data includes ranked sales by segment, # of employees, lines, machines, end markets and more. In addition, Excel files with over 3,700 plant locations for all ranked plastics processors are included.

