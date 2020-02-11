2020 Plastics Market Data Book: An Essential Reference Guide and Business Development & Lead Generation Tool
Feb 11, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics Market Data Book" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This business resource is an essential reference guide as well as the ultimate business development and lead generation tool, containing over 2,250 companies categorized in separate downloadable MS EXCEL files. All files represent most recently published versions.
- Injection Molders Ranking
- Blow Molders Ranking
- Film & Sheet Manufacturers Ranking
- Pipe, Profile & Tubing Extruders Ranking
- Rotational Molders Ranking
- Recyclers & Brokers List
- Thermoformers Ranking
- Compounders & Concentrate Makers List
- Plastic Lumber Manufacturers List
- Automotive Market List: compiled from rankings noted above
Data includes ranked sales by segment, # of employees, lines, machines, end markets and more. In addition, Excel files with over 3,700 plant locations for all ranked plastics processors are included.
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh39it
