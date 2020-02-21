2020 Rett Syndrome Pipeline Landscape Study

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rett Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rett Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Rett Syndrome market.

A detailed picture of the Rett Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Rett Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Rett Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Rett Syndrome pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Rett Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Rett Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Rett Syndrome treatment.

Rett Syndrome key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Rett Syndrome market.

Scope of the Report

The Rett Syndrome report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Rett Syndrome across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Rett Syndrome therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.

Detailed Rett Syndrome research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Rett Syndrome.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Introduction



2. Rett Syndrome

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Rett Syndrome Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Rett Syndrome Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Rett Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Rett Syndrome Treatment Guidelines



4. Rett Syndrome - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Rett Syndrome companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Rett Syndrome Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Rett Syndrome Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Rett Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Rett Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Rett Syndrome Discontinued Products



13. Rett Syndrome Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Rett Syndrome Key Companies



15. Rett Syndrome Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Rett Syndrome Unmet Needs



18. Rett Syndrome Future Perspectives



19. Rett Syndrome Analyst Review



20. Appendix



21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation



Companies Mentioned



AMO Pharma Ltd.

Amorsa Therapeutics Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

ArmaGen Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

