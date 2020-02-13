2020 Supercapacitors Innovation & Patent Review, Featuring Over 335 Thousand Energy Storage Patent Documents

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supercapacitors Innovation & Patent Review 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This review discusses R&D options that are evaluated by key supercapacitor players to improve energy & power density as well as reliability, according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.

Comprehension of the supercapacitor innovation-decision tree allows for the identification of promising R&D directions that have not yet been explored. The connection between successful materials innovations and improving or worsening market positions by key players can be understood based on this review.

A key highlight is that this review allows for the exact identification of the current state-of-the-art, based on which areas with the highest future R&D impact can be identified that will allow for the launch of market-leading products.

335,683 energy storage patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and October 15th, 2019 have been screened using a proprietary machine learning approach for commercial relevance in relation to supercapacitors

and have been screened using a proprietary machine learning approach for commercial relevance in relation to supercapacitors The resulting ranking includes 169 companies

Patent portfolios & technology stacks by 37 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 16 decision tree figures that illustrate 164 different technical choices & prioritizations

72 links are provided to company product websites

1-4 key patents by another 85 companies are listed

Executive Summary

About the Author

Introduction

How Do Supercapacitors Differ from Li-Ion Batteries?

The focus of this Review

Terminology

Innovation Decision Tree for Supercapacitors

Active Materials for Various Supercapacitor Types

Aluminum-based Current Collectors for Various Supercapacitor Types

Separators

Electrode Binders

Electrolyte Components for EDLCs

Electrolyte Components for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors

Electrolyte Components for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors

Materials and Electrode Architectures for EDLCs with Organic Electrolytes

Materials and Electrode Architectures for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Organic Electrolytes

Lithium-Doping Approaches for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors

Materials and Electrode Architectures for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Organic Electrolytes

Materials and Electrode Architectures for EDLCs with Aqueous Electrolytes

Materials and Electrode Architectures for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Aqueous Electrolytes

Performance Improvements through Cell Engineering

Performance Improvements through Module Engineering

Incorporation of Supercapacitors into End Applications

Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents

Overview Material, Cell & Module Suppliers

Classification According to Capacitor Type

Classification According to Application Focus

Predictions

Deep Dive - High Voltage Electrolytes (>3 V) for EDLCs

Technology Stacks by Key Companies

CRRC/CSR - China



Taiyo Yuden - Japan

Toyota - Japan



LS Mtron - Korea



Nippon Chemi-Con - Japan



Bosch - Germany



LG Innotek/LG Chem - Korea



Blue Solutions/Capacitor Sciences - France / USA

Hunan Nepuenergy - China



Maxwell Technologies/Maxwell Laboratories/Nesscap (Tesla) - USA /Korea

Seiko Instruments - Japan



Vinatech/Vina Technology - Korea



Shanghai Aowei - China



Murata Manufacturing (including former Sony battery unit) - Japan



Asahi Kasei/Asahi Chemical - Japan



TDK - Japan



Samwha Capacitor/Samwha Electric/Korea JCC - Korea



AVX (Kyocera) - USA



Tokin (Kemet) - Japan / USA

Supreme Power Solutions/Jiangsu Jisheng Xingtai - China



TPR/TOC Capacitor/Nisshinbo/Okaya - Japan



ZapGo/Zapgocharger - United Kingdom



Nichicon - Japan



Kuraray/Calgon Carbon - Japan / USA

Cataler - Japan



JM Energy/JSR - Japan



Vitzrocell - Korea



Po-Celltech/Pocell - Israel



Farad Power - USA



JTEKT - Japan



Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan



General Capacitor - USA



Skeleton Technologies - Estonia / Germany

Ioxus - USA



Nanoramic Laboratories/FastCAP Ultracapacitors - USA



NAWATechnologies - France



enerG2 Technologies/BASF - USA / Germany

Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance

Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation

