2020 Supercapacitors Innovation & Patent Review, Featuring Over 335 Thousand Energy Storage Patent Documents
Feb 13, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supercapacitors Innovation & Patent Review 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This review discusses R&D options that are evaluated by key supercapacitor players to improve energy & power density as well as reliability, according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.
Comprehension of the supercapacitor innovation-decision tree allows for the identification of promising R&D directions that have not yet been explored. The connection between successful materials innovations and improving or worsening market positions by key players can be understood based on this review.
A key highlight is that this review allows for the exact identification of the current state-of-the-art, based on which areas with the highest future R&D impact can be identified that will allow for the launch of market-leading products.
- 335,683 energy storage patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and October 15th, 2019 have been screened using a proprietary machine learning approach for commercial relevance in relation to supercapacitors
- The resulting ranking includes 169 companies
- Patent portfolios & technology stacks by 37 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 16 decision tree figures that illustrate 164 different technical choices & prioritizations
- 72 links are provided to company product websites
- 1-4 key patents by another 85 companies are listed
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- About the Author
- Introduction
- How Do Supercapacitors Differ from Li-Ion Batteries?
- The focus of this Review
- Terminology
- Innovation Decision Tree for Supercapacitors
- Active Materials for Various Supercapacitor Types
- Aluminum-based Current Collectors for Various Supercapacitor Types
- Separators
- Electrode Binders
- Electrolyte Components for EDLCs
- Electrolyte Components for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors
- Electrolyte Components for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors
- Materials and Electrode Architectures for EDLCs with Organic Electrolytes
- Materials and Electrode Architectures for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Organic Electrolytes
- Lithium-Doping Approaches for Asymmetric Hybrid Capacitors
- Materials and Electrode Architectures for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Organic Electrolytes
- Materials and Electrode Architectures for EDLCs with Aqueous Electrolytes
- Materials and Electrode Architectures for Symmetric Hybrid Capacitors with Aqueous Electrolytes
- Performance Improvements through Cell Engineering
- Performance Improvements through Module Engineering
- Incorporation of Supercapacitors into End Applications
- Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents
- Overview Material, Cell & Module Suppliers
- Classification According to Capacitor Type
- Classification According to Application Focus
- Predictions
- Deep Dive - High Voltage Electrolytes (>3 V) for EDLCs
- Technology Stacks by Key Companies
- CRRC/CSR - China
- Taiyo Yuden - Japan
- Toyota - Japan
- LS Mtron - Korea
- Nippon Chemi-Con - Japan
- Bosch - Germany
- LG Innotek/LG Chem - Korea
- Blue Solutions/Capacitor Sciences - France/USA
- Hunan Nepuenergy - China
- Maxwell Technologies/Maxwell Laboratories/Nesscap (Tesla) - USA/Korea
- Seiko Instruments - Japan
- Vinatech/Vina Technology - Korea
- Shanghai Aowei - China
- Murata Manufacturing (including former Sony battery unit) - Japan
- Asahi Kasei/Asahi Chemical - Japan
- TDK - Japan
- Samwha Capacitor/Samwha Electric/Korea JCC - Korea
- AVX (Kyocera) - USA
- Tokin (Kemet) - Japan/USA
- Supreme Power Solutions/Jiangsu Jisheng Xingtai - China
- TPR/TOC Capacitor/Nisshinbo/Okaya - Japan
- ZapGo/Zapgocharger - United Kingdom
- Nichicon - Japan
- Kuraray/Calgon Carbon - Japan/USA
- Cataler - Japan
- JM Energy/JSR - Japan
- Vitzrocell - Korea
- Po-Celltech/Pocell - Israel
- Farad Power - USA
- JTEKT - Japan
- Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan
- General Capacitor - USA
- Skeleton Technologies - Estonia/Germany
- Ioxus - USA
- Nanoramic Laboratories/FastCAP Ultracapacitors - USA
- NAWATechnologies - France
- enerG2 Technologies/BASF - USA/Germany
- Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance
- Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation
