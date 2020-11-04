2020 Technology and Health Trend Report
Looking at the latest trends in how technology is being used to help consumers with their health and wellness goals, including fitness, health tracking, and cleanliness.
The intersection of technology and health is on the rise, with a boom in fitness wearables exemplifying a continued interest in health monitoring. More recent iterations of this speak to aspects of health far beyond fitness, with the definition of "wellness" expanding into many adjacent industries, including food, beauty, and over-the-counter products.
Ultimately, consumers are showing continual interest in seeking their own data on their personal behavior and habits, with wellness being treated as a personal project to continue to improve upon, encompassing everything from mental health to access to medical records.
In this premium report, the analyst uses frameworks and relevant data to examine the intersections of technology and health, highlighting emerging innovative products and top trends that matter most to consumers today. Gain insight into the innovations that are shaping the future of health and technology across various industries, and gain your own innovation inspiration that could lead to new, exciting opportunities.
Regions Covered:
- Canada
- United States
- South America
- Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Technology & Health Trend Report
- Megatrends Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
- Monitoring Appliance
- Everyday Self-Sanitation
- Wellness Chatbot
- Reflective Health
- AR Fitness
- Remote Monitoring
3. Specific Examples - Ideas & Case Studies
- At-Home Medical Exam Devices
- Contact Tracing Wearables
- Noninvasive Fat-Eliminating Devices
- Keto-Tracking Healthcare Devices
- Portable Food Safety Detectors
- Real-Time Metabolic Trackers
- Smart Steel Water Bottles
- Medication Reminder Water Bottles
- Skin-Scanning Subscriptions
- AI-Powered Dental Apps
- Smart Bathroom Mats
- AI Brainwave Stimulators
- Mood-Alerting Headbands
- Stress-Reducing Smart Glasses
- Hybrid Wellness Smart Rings
- Blood Pressure-Tracking Watches
- Bodily Energy-Tracking Wearables
- Ultra-Accurate Heart Health Trackers
- Temperature-Tracking Watches
- Holistic Fitness Smartwatch Straps
- Athletic Brain Workout Headsets
- Algorithmic Sleep Wearables
- Body Temperature-Regulating Wearables
- Analytics-Powered Fitness Experiences
- VR Resistance Workouts
- Muscle-Stimulating Workout Suits
- Form-Analyzing Workout Apps
- Workout-Enhancing Mirrors
- AI-Enabled Fitness Mats
- Responsive High-Tech Beds
- Digital Wellness-Tracking Apps
- Travel-Friendly Handheld Sanitizers
- Autonomous Sterilization Robots
- Bacteria-Killing Handheld Vacuums
- Qi-Enabled UV Smartphone Sanitizers
4. Appendix
- Special Features & Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- Garmin
- Lumen
- Lumina
- Otari
- Samsung
