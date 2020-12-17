2020 Vehicle Management System Market in North America - Rising Need for Smart Management Solutions Among Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Vehicle Management System Market 2020-2030 by System Component (Telematics, AVM, Calibration), Maintenance Type (Preventive, Corrective, Risk-based, Condition-based), and Country: Trend Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American vehicle management system market will grow by 12.4% annually with a total addressable market cap of $128.93 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for smart management solutions among passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North American vehicle management system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of the North America market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the North American vehicle management system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Maintenance Type, and Country.

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by System Component and Maintenance Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in the North American vehicle management system market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Airbiquity Inc.

Azuga Inc

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

Derive Systems, Inc.

EROAD

Fleetio

Ford Motor Company

Geotab Inc.

GPS Insight LLC

GPS Trackit

GreenRoad

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

I.D. Systems

Nocell Technologies

Omnitracs, LLC

Samsara

Silent Passenger

Spireon, Inc.

Teletrac Navman

Toyota Motor Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

TRUCE Software

Verizon Connect Inc.

Volkswagen AG



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by System Component

3.1 Market Overview by System Component

3.2 Telematics

3.3 Active Vehicle Management (AVM)

3.4 Calibration



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Maintenance Type

4.1 Market Overview by Maintenance Type

4.2 Preventive Maintenance

4.3 Corrective Maintenance

4.4 Risk-based Maintenance

4.5 Condition-based Maintenance



5 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

5.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2 U.S.

5.3 Canada



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A





