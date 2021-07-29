2021 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program Opens for Nominations

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products within the life sciences and biotechnology industry, today announced that its first annual awards program is now open for nominations.

Future-forward technologies, services and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in biotechnology solutions around the world are eligible to submit. Entries will be accepted online through August 27, 2021 via the website .

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products within the field of biotechnology including BioPharma, Therapeutics, Immunology, Nutraceuticals, BioIndustrial, BioAgriculture, Diagnostics, Genomics and many more.

BioTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today's most competitive categories of technology including companies that range from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups.

"30 percent of private-sector R&D spend is in biology-related industries. With acquisitions, partnerships, IPOs, and fundraising still increasing, biotech's prominence has risen even higher than it was prior to the pandemic. The industry's response to the crisis, its record of innovation, and its reputation continue to grow," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. "Though this award program grew out of our MedTech program, BioTech is not limited to health and medicine. Advances in biological sciences and tech are fueling a new wave of innovation that will have a significant impact in sectors across the economy, from agriculture to consumer goods, climate and energy."

The 2021 BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is open to all individuals, companies and organizations from "BioTitans" to new startups. There are no geographical limits for nominees and award nominations should consist of "breakthrough" solutions and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or help create or revolutionize a new market or industry.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

