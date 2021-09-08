2021 Gaming Almanac of North America: Gaming Revenue Data, State-by-state Comparisons, Property profiles and Statistics

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Gaming Almanac 2020-2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Gaming Almanac is a comprehensive guide to gaming in the United States and Canada. The Almanac covers casino and card room gaming, lotteries, and race and sports wagering, in every U.S. state and Canadian province.

Current and inflation-adjusted historical revenue statistics are given for each type of gaming in each geographic market. Counts and distribution are provided for gaming properties, gaming machines and tables, along with profiles of properties, owners and regulatory agencies

Comprehensive Financial Coverage of the North American Gaming Market

The latest gaming revenue data, state-by-state comparisons, property profiles, and statistics.

The Almanac will help you develop benchmarks, analyze competitors, monitor industry trends, and gather market data to support your business plan.

Key Features:

Five years of annual revenue data through 2018

Monthly revenue figures through 2021, where available

1,000 revenue charts and tables

State-by-state comparisons

Gaming property counts

Property rankings and cross-reference lists

Overviews of types of gaming

Gaming machine and table counts and distribution

More than 3,300 property profiles

Over 500 property owner profiles

Key Topics Covered:

Gaming Property Owners Properties Ranked by Size

Gaming Machines

Table Games

Poker Tables

Bingo Seats

Gaming Positions

Hotel Rooms

Properties Grouped by Type and Gaming Activity

Casino-Hotels

Riverboat Casinos

Casino Cruises

Racinos

Horse Tracks

Dog Tracks

Card Rooms

Poker Games

Bingo Halls

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8vdob

