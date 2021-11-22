2021 Report: Worldwide Trispecific Antibody Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insights to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trispecific Antibody Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advent of monoclonal antibodies has shown to greatly transform the paradigm treatment of several chronic disorders, including cancer. These modalities have shown high penetration in the market owing to their high specificity and selectivity towards the target cell. Despite their robust response in targeting diseases, the role is mainly limited due to their high molecular weight and inability to pass through blood brain barrier. Therefore, continuous research and development has been done by researchers to overcome these limitations.

Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global Market Analysis

Global Trispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 2 Billion

US To Dominate Trispecific Antibodies Market: >70%

Market and Drug Sales Insight 2024 Till 2028

Future Market Assessment By Indication Till 2028

Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase and Region

Key Market Dynamics

Competitor Landscape

Recently, the idea of trispecific antibodies has gained momentum in the market. Trispecific antibody consists of single construct which has the ability to simultaneously bind three different antigens at the same time, thus enhancing the efficacy and specificity of treatment. In addition, these have the molecular size one-third to those of monoclonal antibody which ensures high penetrability and ability to cross blood brain barrier. Due to its enhanced functionality, it is believed that trispecific antibodies will result in few side effects and doses. In addition, development of single molecule instead of three has decreased the overall cost of production as well as number of clinical trials.

Till date, no trispecific antibody has been approved for clinical use. However, a wide range of drugs are present in preclinical and clinical development which is expected to enter the market during forecast period. GTB3550 developed by GT Biopharma is one of the leading trispecific killer cell engager (TriKE) which consists of chains of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of IL5. Currently, it is being evaluated in phase-I/II clinical trial for the management of CD33 positive acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics has also developed several trispecific antibodies utilizing its proprietary TriTAC (Trispecific T-cell activating construct) platform. Apart from this, several other trispecific antibodies has also been developed which are expected to gain approval during forecast period.

The higher specificity of these drugs in targeting multifactorial approach of the disease has encouraged several pharmaceutical giants to actively indulge in research and development of this sector. The pharmaceutical companies enter into alliances or partnerships which provide access to new technologies, and also attract new investors. The major companies competing in global trispecific antibody market are Sanofi, Numab Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and CStone Pharmaceuticals.

At present, researchers have identified the role of trispecific antibodies in cancer as well as HIV. However, with the advancement in science and encouraging response of these modalities it is analyzed that trispecific antibodies will also be utilized in other therapeutic conditions. By segment, cancer is expected to dominate the market attributing mainly to large number of products in clinical trials. Moreover in coming years, the research will be mainly oriented towards cancer therapeutics attributing mainly to their high prevalence and unavailability of effectively curing drugs. The unmet need for the development of targeted therapy and increase in research and development funding by government as well as private sector will also drive the future of novel trispecific antibodies in the management of cancer.

Currently, the global trispecific antibody market is present at nascent stage due to no product approval. However, it is expected that trispecific antibody is anticipated to grow with high growth rates during forecast period. The market will be mainly driven by the rapid increase in the geriatric population which possesses significant risk of developing cancer. Moreover, the unavailability of effectively curing cancer drugs also demands for the development of targeted therapy which will also boost the market. Keeping in mind the high adoption rates of novel cancer therapies, it is expected that US will dominate the market for next 5-7 years. In addition to this, high awareness among the population, presence of large biopharmaceutical sector will also propel the growth of market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Trispecific Antibody

1.1 Overview

1.2 Historical Perspective

2. Trispecific Antibody Mechanism of Action

3. Trispecific Antibodies vs. Other Cancer Therapies

3.1 Trispecific Antibodies vs. Monoclonal Antibodies

3.2 Trispecific Antibody vs. Bispecific Antibody

3.3 Trispecific Antibodies vs. Gene & Cell Therapy

3.4 Trispecific Antibody vs. Peptide Based Drugs

3.5 Trispecific Antibody vs. Conventional Cancer Therapies

4. Role of Trispecific Antibodies in Cancer

4.1 Overview

4.2 Therapeutic Target for Trispecific Antibodies in Cancer

5. Role of Trispecific Antibodies in Multiple Filovirus

6. Role of Trispecific Antibodies in HIV

6.1 Overview

6.2 Therapeutic Targets for Trispecific Antibodies in HIV

7. Global Trispecific Antibody Market Outlook

8. Global Trispecific Antibody Market Analysis

8.1 Current Market Scenario

8.2 Future Market Opportunity

9. Trispecific Antibody Ongoing Research & Development

9.1 GTB3550

9.2 NM21 - 1480

9.3 HPN424

9.4 SAR443216

10. Upcoming Trispecific Antibodies Sales Assessment 2028

11. Trispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight

11.1 By Phase

11.2 By Development Status

11.3 By Region

11.4 By Indication

12. Global Trispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight 2028

12.1 Research

12.2 Preclinical

12.3 Phase-I

12.4 Phase-I/II

13. Global Trispecific Antibody Market Dynamics

13.1 Favorable Market Parameters

13.2 Commercialization Challenges

14. Global Trispecific Antibody Market Future Perspective

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 AbbVie

15.2 Affimed

15.3 Biotheus

15.4 Biontech

15.5 Genmab

15.6 GT Biopharma

15.7 Harpoon Therapeutics

15.8 MacroGenics

15.9 Numab

15.10 Sanofi

15.11 Sichuan Baili Pharmaceuticals

