2022: The Year Of Memorials

MIAMI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of COVID cases decline and gathering restrictions are lifted, we will see numerous events for previously postponed life cycle occasions including weddings, birthdays, baby namings, christenings, and bar/bat mitzvahs. However, with more than 540,000 deaths from Covid-19, the most prominent gatherings in 2022 are expected to be end-of-life memorials, shivas, and celebration of life events commemorating those unable to be memorialized during the pandemic.

"When it is safe to do so, people will want to be surrounded by family and friends to memorialize their loved one," says Michael Schimmel, CEO of Sympathy Brands. "I anticipate these events, many of which may take place on the anniversary of their loved ones' death, to honor the deceased and support grieving families. 2022 is the year of memorials."

Though gatherings may look different from traditional pre-pandemic memorials, one mainstay in 2022 is the virtual gathering, where those who can not be there in person can attend virtually.

"Whether it is due to distance, travel constraints, or personal choice, virtual gatherings and other online end-of-life services are here to stay," Schimmel adds.

Sympathy Brands, parent company to Cemetery.com, eCondolence.com and shiva.com, played an integral role in helping funeral homes and cemeteries provide virtual services during the pandemic, ranging from pre-planning, and Viewnerals®, to aftercare support for grieving families.

The pandemic introduced interactive funerals where people can log on to show support to family and friends and honor the deceased. This virtual shift will never replace a hug, in person funeral services or condolence calls. Rather, it provides an opportunity to mourn and express condolences when a person can't attend in person. Combined in-person and virtual services are now an established part of the end-of-life industry.

About Sympathy Brands: The Sympathy Brands portfolio includes eCondolence.com, shiva.com and Cemetery.com that connects families and funeral homes through the stages of planning, service, and aftercare with its content, proprietary Viewneral® technology, and nationwide concierge services. The companies provide a modern approach to end-of-life matters. Please visit Cemetery.com , eCondolence.com and shiva.com for more information.

