2023 ez1095 ACA Software 2023 Accommodates The New Efile Regulations Beginning in 2024

If you are a first time 1095 efiler, please apply now for a Transmitter Control Code (TCC). It may take up a couple of weeks for processing.

How to apply for a TCC for ACA filing:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/how-to-apply-ACA-TCC.asp

How to Electronic File ACA Forms to IRS:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/how-to-efile-1095-step-by-step-guide.asp

"ez1095 2023 software is the best choice for saving time and money when efiling ACA forms, in-house," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and understand. Priced from just $295 per installation, ($395 for efile version) ez1095 2022 Software IRS & State Efile Version for $595.00.

The main features include but are not limited to :

Fast data import feature

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

Efile version available at additional cost.

Support unlimited companies.

Support an unlimited number of recipients.

Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single installation print version (395.00 for single user efile version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

