2024's Top Enterprise Workforce Management (WFM) Platforms: Insights From Info-Tech Research Group's Emotional Footprint Report, Powered by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its Workforce Management (WFM) Software Emotional Footprint Report for the enterprise market, powered by SoftwareReviews data. SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm, is a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. The firm's report names three enterprise workforce management software providers as Champions for the year.

In 2024, workforce management software remains essential for aligning workforce capabilities with dynamic business demands. Advanced AI and machine learning enhance forecasting and scheduling accuracy, ensuring that the right employees with the appropriate skills are available precisely when needed. These tools now prioritize employee experience with features like self-service scheduling and mobile access while also adapting to remote and hybrid work models. Additionally, they ensure compliance with labor regulations and integrate seamlessly with other business systems, such as payroll and HR, fostering a comprehensive view of workforce operations. Enhanced analytics capabilities drive data-driven decision-making, enabling organizations to maintain service levels and achieve operational excellence despite fluctuating staffing requirements.

For organizations seeking the ideal workforce management software solution that is best aligned with their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 736 users and SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint assessment.

The 2024 Workforce Management (WFM) Software Champions for the enterprise market are as follows:

isolved People Cloud, 81 NEF, ranked high for being trustworthy.

Dayforce, 76 NEF, ranked high for continually improving.

WorkForce Suite, 79 NEF, ranked high for being reliable.

Analyst Insight:

"During a time when every minute of productivity is crucial, workforce management software emerges as an essential tool for organizations striving to fully utilize their human resources," says Lisa Highfield, principal director at McLean & Company and SoftwareReviews. "The top WFM solutions not only handle the practicalities of workforce management but also enable employees to manage their work-life balance, enhancing engagement and reducing stress and absences."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. The firm's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

