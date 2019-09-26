$225+ Billion Electric Bus Market - Global Outlook to 2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Bus market accounted for $36.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $225.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.
Supportive government initiatives and increasing sales of electric buses are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the risk of the battery running out is restraining market growth.
Electric buses can store the electricity onboard or can be encouraged consistently from an outer source. Transports putting away power are significantly battery electric transports, in which the electric engine acquires vitality from an on-board battery, despite the fact that instances of other stockpiling modes do exist, for example, the flywheel vitality stockpiling. In the subsequent case, power is provided by contact with outside power sources.
Based on Component, Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery is a kind of battery-powered battery, explicitly a lithium-particle battery, utilizing LiFePO4 as the cathode material, and a graphitic carbon terminal with metallic support as the anode.
By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to the increasing population, increasing disposable income and rising awareness of environmental safety are feeling the growth in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electric Bus Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Parallel Hybrid Bus
5.3 Pure Electric Bus
5.4 Pure Electric Bus Series Hybrid Bus
5.5 Series Parallel Hybrid Bus
6 Global Electric Bus Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
6.4 Battery Electric Vehicles
7 Global Electric Bus Market, By Bus Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High Seating Capacity Bus
7.3 Light Bus
7.4 Medium Bus
8 Global Electric Bus Market, By Operation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Autonomous
8.3 Manual
8.4 Semi-Autonomous
9 Global Electric Bus Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transmission System
9.3 Motor Controller
9.4 High Voltage Battery
9.5 DC/DC Converter
9.6 DC/DC Boost Converter
9.7 Alternating Current (AC)/Direct Current (DC) Inverter
9.8 AC/DC Charger
9.9 Electric Motor
9.10 Battery
9.10.1 Lithium Titanate
9.10.2 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
9.10.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery
9.10.4 Other Batterys
9.10.4.1 12v Battery
9.11 Other Components
10 Global Electric Bus Market, By Coach Length
10.1 Introduction
10.2 10.3 >18 Meter
10.4 10-11 Meter
10.5 12-13 Meter
10.6 14-16 Meter
11 Global Electric Bus Market, By Charging Infrastructure
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Gantry Pantograph
11.3 Ground Contact
11.4 Induction
11.5 Plug Only
11.6 Roof Pantograph
12 Global Electric Bus Market, By Consumer
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Fleet Operators
12.3 Government
13 Global Electric Bus Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Transit Buses
13.3 Shuttles
13.4 School Buses
13.5 Other Applications
14 Global Electric Bus Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 AB Volvo
16.2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd
16.3 BYD Co. Ltd
16.4 Daimler AG
16.5 Iveco Bus
16.6 New Flyer Industries
16.7 Proterra Inc.
16.8 Ryobi Bus
16.9 Scannia AB
16.10 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd
