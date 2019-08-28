$232.6 Billion Wires And Cables Markets, 2025 - Key Players are Prysmian Nexans, Belden, LS Cables & System, Furukawa Electric, Fujikura, Sumitomo Leoni, and NKT

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wires And Cables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Voltage (Low, Medium, High, Extra-High), By Installation (Overhead, Underground), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wires and cables market is expected to reach USD 232.6 billion by 2025

It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increasing funds for upgrading infrastructure coupled with the demand for refined power transmission and distribution systems are expected to be the key factors driving the growth.

Increasing investments in smart grids and renewable energy generation are the other factors driving the overall market. Various types of cables are used for several applications based on their voltage, resistance and flexibility such as Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) cables are mostly used in food industry owing to their mechanical strength and resistance.

Rising economic activity and rapid urbanization in emerging economies will lead to industrial growth. Sectors such as telecom and aerospace and defense are moving towards new infrastructure and construction, driving the demand for wires and cables used in construction activities. Technological upgrades require various services such as communication and internet access. Expansions and upgrades in these will directly boost the demand for communication cables, instrumentation cables, and Ethernet cables among others.

Government initiatives in rural electrification also play a vital role in the growth of the wires and cables market. Rural electrification involves major actions such as improved communication, setting electricity infrastructure, and providing connectivity to households. Rural electrification is expected to drive the product demand in the forthcoming years.

For instance, according to the Ministry of Power - Government of India, 26.3 million homes below poverty line in the country have been electrified under the Rural Electrification section of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY). Smart grids diminish the general cost incurred in traditional including operational cost incurred due to loss of power and it lowers the pressure on energy prices and total customer bills.

Indian government under the Make in India campaign has targeted installation of 130 million smart meters by 2021 under Smart City Initiatives. In addition, the installation will be done at the consumer base where the monthly consumption is above 200 units by 2019. There are various steps taken by the government in other countries such as U.S. to encourage the implementation of smart grid.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Low voltage emerged as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

Overhead emerged as the largest segment in 2018 and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 148.21 billion by 2025

by 2025 Asia Pacific held the largest share of the wires and cables market in 2018. Government initiatives such as Make in India , Smart Cities, and Sansad Adarsha Gram Yojana in the region are anticipated to drive the growth

held the largest share of the wires and cables market in 2018. Government initiatives such as Make in , Smart Cities, and Sansad Adarsha Gram Yojana in the region are anticipated to drive the growth Key players include Prysmian S.p.A, Nexans, Belden Inc., LS Cables & System Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Leoni AG, and NKT A/S, among others accounted for the majority market share in 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Definitions



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Wires and Cables Market Snapshot, 2018

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.1.1 Expanding infrastructure and construction growth

4.2.1.2 Implementation of smart grid technology

4.2.1.3 Increase in renewable energy generation

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.2.1 Fluctuating price of raw materials

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

4.6 Wires and Cables Market - Key Company Analysis, 2018

4.7 Wires and Cables Market: PEST analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5 Wires and Cables Market: Voltage

5.1 Voltage Segment Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.2 Low Voltage Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.3 Medium Voltage Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.4 High Voltage Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.5 Extra High Voltage Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Wires and Cables Market: Installation

6.1 Installation Segment Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.2 Overhead Segment Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.3 Underground Segment Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7 Wires and Cables Market: End use

7.1 End use Segment Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.2 Aerospace & Defense Segment Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.3 Building & Construction Segment Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.4 Oil & Gas Segment Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.5 Energy & Power Segment Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.6 IT & Telecommunication Segment Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.7 Others Segment Trends, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8 Regional Outlook



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Belden Inc.

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

KEI Idustries Ltd.

LEONI AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans

Prysmian S.p.A

Southwire Company LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60nlpt



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

