$238.35 Million Silicon Nitride Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

The Global Silicon Nitride market accounted for $91.68 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $238.35 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Use of silicon nitride as an alternative in many end-use industries and superior properties of silicon nitride balls are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of manufacturing is restraining market growth.

Silicon nitride balls, also known as the silicon nitride ceramic balls, are mainly used in bearing. The raw materials used to manufacture silicon nitride balls include silicon nitride fine powder and sintering aids such as aluminium oxide and yttrium oxide.

Based on Type, Sintered Silicon Nitride (SSN) segment the growth of the segment is constantly enhancing due to its wide range of applications such as components in glow plugs in diesel engines, pre-combustion chambers, turbochargers, rocker arm pads in spark-ignition engines, and components in exhaust gas control valves are driving the segment in the market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing innovation and the rising demand for improved products in the end-use industries are driving the use of silicon nitride in the region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 ApplicationAnalysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 <_5 />5.3 <_0 />5.4 <_5 />5.5 >1.5 Inch



6 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Purity Grade

6.3 Low Purity Grade

6.4 Standard Grade



7 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ceramic Grade

7.3 Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride (HPSN)

7.4 Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride (RBSN)

7.5 Sintered Silicon Nitride (SSN)

7.6 Pressureless Sintered Silicon Nitride

7.7 Other Types



8 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bearings

8.3 Ceramics and Components

8.4 Cutting Tools

8.5 Electronic Circuit Manufacturing

8.6 Engine Components

8.7 LED Industry

8.8 Medical Devices

8.9 Metal working tools

8.10 Reciprocating Engine Components

8.11 Solar Energy Industry

8.12 Turbochargers

8.13 Other Applications



9 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Electronics and Semiconductor

9.5 General Industry

9.6 Medical & Healthcare

9.7 Oil and Gas

9.8 Photovoltaic

9.9 Other End Users



10 Global Silicon Nitride Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 UBE

12.2 3M

12.3 Alzchem

12.4 Ceramtec

12.5 Coorstek

12.6 Denka

12.7 H.C. Stark

12.8 Kyocera Corporation

12.9 Morgan Advanced Materials

12.10 Rogers Corporation

12.11 Toshiba

12.12 Vesta Si

12.13 Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials



