24-Hour Live Stream of University-Level Biomedical Engineering Curriculum by TSoG.tv Begins June 29, 2019 at 10am CDT

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TSoG.tv, an online platform dedicated to teaching math, science, and engineering skills to students anywhere in the world, is proud to provide a unique opportunity for viewers to receive crash course in university-level Physiological Signals and Biomedical Electronics in a single, 24 hour session. Beginning at 10 am CDT on June 29, 2019, Dr. Steven J. Foland, accomplished engineer and educator and creator of TSoG.tv, will teach this course in a live broadcast available exclusively on www.twitch.tv/tsogtv. The 24-hour live stream is free for all viewers to watch; not only will Dr. Foland teach the entire curriculum live, he will be interacting with viewers during this special combination of lecture and laboratory exercises.

Physiological Signals and Biomedical Electronics is a 24 hour challenge being hosted by TSoG.tv in support of The Shoulders of Giants, Inc. (TSoG). Watch the event live on Twitch @ tsogtv beginning on Saturday, June 29th @ 10am CDT / 3pm GMT! For more information on how you can contribute to this event, please visit https://www.tsogiants.org/sbee2020

Since summer 2015, Dr. Foland, former faculty member and director of the biomedical engineering undergraduate program at UT Dallas, has offered rigorous biomedical engineering summer camps to local high school students interested in this high-impact and rapidly growing field. This 24-hour live-streaming event is part of an initiative to raise funding and awareness toward the goal of expanding this advanced curriculum into a series of open-access live events, planned for worldwide launch in summer 2020. To learn more about the event taking place June 29-30, 2019 and TSoG's goal to bring the thrill of biomedical engineering to students around the globe in summer 2020, please watch the announcement trailer available at: https://www.tsogiants.org/sbee2020/.

Support the mission and vision of TSoG.tv by watching and interacting with the 24-hour live stream of Physiological Signals and Biomedical Electronics, but support need not end there. Participants in the live stream, as well as anyone who believes in making world-class science and engineering education available to students of all ages, can support TSoG by making a one-time tax deductible donation (www.tsogiants.org), supporting TSoG on its Patreon page (https://www.patreon.com/tsog), and/or by purchasing a special, limited-edition event t-shirt. All proceeds from donations will be used to support financial-aid recipients of TSoG's ongoing mentorship offerings. Corporate sponsorship packages are available for as little as $500.

About TSoG:

The Shoulders of Giants, Inc. (TSoG), a Dallas-based nonprofit (501(c)(3)) corporation, was founded in 2013 on the belief that world-class science education should be available to all students of all ages. Since its inception, TSoG has provided opportunities for thousands of students to experience science and engineering first-hand and broaden their horizons through the guidance of skilled mentors.

With a wealth of time-tested and proven science and engineering curricula, TSoG launched TSoG.tv in spring 2019 to provide live-streamed open-access classes as well as a $30/month premium subscription service (financial aid options available). TSoG.tv leverages modern technology to provide highly interactive, hands-on online content and coursework to allow students to experience science and engineering from anywhere in the world. A premium subscription includes additional access to an eLearning platform that provides organized course content and materials; and an instructor-led Discord server to enable a sense of community with like-minded peers and professionals. Through the generosity of corporate and private donors, TSoG.tv can foster direct impact on any student without geographical or economic boundaries.

For more information on TSoG and TSoG.tv, visit the TSoG website (www.tsogiants.org), check out the regular live streams and archived content (www.twitch.tv/tsogtv), and pledge a recurring donation via the TSoG Patreon page (https://www.patreon.com/tsog).

