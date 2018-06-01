$25 Billion Offshore Support Vessel Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global offshore support vessel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04%, from 2018 to 2023, to reach a market size of USD 25.66 Billion by 2023.

This growth is attributed to the increasing focus on oil & gas production at offshore fields. The aging infrastructure leading to replacement and decommissioning offers lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming five years.



The report segments the offshore support vessel market, on the basis of type, into anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, platform supply vessels (PSVs), multipurpose supply vessels (MPSVs), standby and rescue vessels, crew vessels, chase vessels, and seismic vessels. The AHTS vessels segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2018, and is driven by the demand from Asia-Pacific, Europe America, and Africa. The market for offshore supply vessels, especially AHTS vessels and PSVs, is heavily oversupplied, and there is a need to address this imbalance on the supply side in order to improve utilization and vessel rates in the current low oil price environment.



The global offshore support vessel market, by application, has been segmented into shallow water and deepwater, with the shallow water segment growing at a faster pace. The shallow water segment was the largest market owing to its lower operational costs. As soon as oil prices recover, shallow water projects are expected to be the first to see an improved demand for vessels. However, the deepwater sector is expected to make a significant contribution to the market, and exploration activities for new large reserves in deepwater fields will help demand for offshore support vessels.



In this report, the offshore support vessel market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, South America, and Africa. The Asia Pacific market led the offshore support vessel market, with the largest market share, by value, in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue until 2023.



The market in Europe will also play an important role in driving demand for offshore support vessels. The North America is a fast-growing market for offshore support vessels during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing focus on offshore robust investments in offshore oil & gas sector, and growing offshore exploration activities, combined with the growth in offshore wind farms and in order to replace production from mature onshore fields.



Offshore Support Vessel Market



The major factor restraining the growth of the offshore support vessel market is oversupply of offshore vessels.



Some of the leading players in the offshore support vessel market, on the basis of their recent developments and other strategic industrial activities, are Bourbon (France), Seacor Marine (US), Swire Group (Hong Kong), Tidewater (US), Gulfmark Offshore, Inc. (US), Havila Shipping (Norway), Hornbeck Offshore Services (US), The Maersk (Denmark), and Siem Offshore (Norway), among others.



These players have adopted growth strategies such as new product launches, contracts & agreements, partnerships, collaborations, alliances, and joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and investments & expansions to capture a larger share of the offshore support vessel market.

