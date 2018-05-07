250000 Farmers in the U.S. are Already Utilizing IoT Solutions, and the Potential Market Size is Over One Million Users and $4 BL Per Year - a New Ag-Tech Study by Alpha-Brown Reveals

TEL AVIV, Israel, 7 May, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT is used in agriculture to control remote instruments and sensors in order to optimize farm work. IoT solutions enable farmers to use different tools, such as smart sensors (measuring light, temperature, soil moisture, rainfall, humidity, wind speed, pest infestation, soil content or nutrients, location, etc.), applications and systems that save time, money and energy.

A study conducted by the Ag-Tech market research company, Alpha Brown, which included an extensive survey among more than 1600 farmers and ranchers in the U.S., indicates that IoT solutions are currently being used by 250000 farmers in the U.S. mainly for livestock and cereals crops(grains). The technology is also utilized on a smaller scale in other farming operations, such as dairy, vegetable, fruits and greenhouses.

Furthermore, the study reveals that more than half of U.S farmers have an interest in buying such solutions, which reflects a market potential of 1.1 million farmers and market size of $ 4 billion a year.

"We believe that in order to develop a profitable product or to make smart investments, a broad and detailed understanding of the potential customers' (farmers) demand is needed," says Gil Rabinovich, the CEO of Alpha-Brown. "IoT is still a developing market in the Ag-Tech world, and it is important for suppliers to fully understand the farmers' interests and expectations of the emerging technologies. Our research indicates that the market has much room for growth and that is certainly encouraging."

The study presents information on farmers awareness, the current market size, the market potential, and the leading companies in the market today.

