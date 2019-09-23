$26 Bn Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market by Type (New-Build & Converted), Hull Type (Single & Double), Propulsion (Self-propelled & Towed), Usage (Shallow water, Deepwater & Ultra-Deepwater), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The floating production storage and offloading market is projected to reach USD 26.0 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 19.5 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.



An increase in the deep- and ultra-deepwater oil & gas production and cost-efficient procedure of oil & gas production are factors projected to drive the demand for the floating production storage and offloading market, globally.



The floating production storage and offloading market in the Americas is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing investments by the government to support energy infrastructure growth and rising demand for offshore oil & gas production in countries such as Mexico and Brazil are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the floating production storage and offloading market.



The floating production storage and offloading market comprise the revenues of the establishments that provide FPSO vessel services on a contract (long-term or short-term) or fee (day rate) basis. FPSO vessels can either be newbuilds or converted from an existing transportation vessel.



The floating production storage and offloading market is segmented by type, hull type, propulsion, usage, and region. The study covers the major regions, namely, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas dominated the floating production storage and offloading market in 2018.



Increased focus on offshore exploration & production activities and an increase in deep- and ultra-deepwater oil & gas production would also boost the demand for the floating production storage and offloading market globally. Americas was the fastest-growing floating production storage and offloading market in 2018. Brazil and India are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



The leading players in the floating production storage and offloading market are Bumi Armada, Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Total, Chevron, MODEC, Teekay, SBM Offshore, BW Offshore, and Bluewater Energy Services.

