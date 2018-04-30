$264,300 in Community Grants Benefit First Responders, Schools and Townships in Pennsylvania

"With Williams' financial support, we are going to be making much-needed improvements to Memorial Park," Councilman Craig Reimel said. "These improvements will increase the park's usability and ensure it remains a safe place for the entire community."

Another recipient is the Shamokin and Coal Township Public Library in Northumberland County, which will use a grant of $6,000 to support STEM educational programming.

"We plan to use the support from Williams' community grant to help fund educational programs that will be held at the Shamokin and Coal Township Public Library," said Victoria Ryan, library director. "We are excited about this grant because we know our community will greatly benefit from the new educational programming."

Today's announcement represents the seventh grant award cycle. Williams has announced total awards to 309 organizations of more than $2.2 million across the Atlantic Sunrise project area since the program's inception in 2015.

This spring's grant dollars were dispersed in the following broad categories: emergency response ($107,000), education ($64,500) and recreation or community enhancement projects ($92,800).



Grant applications may be completed online at www.atlanticsunriseexpansion.com/community/grant-program. Applications must be received by Sept. 1.

Spring 2018 Grant Award Recipients:

Clinton County

$9,000 to the Pine Creek Township Police Dept. for the purchase of radio equipment

Columbia County

$3,000 to the Benton Area School District to purchase iPads for students

to the School District to purchase iPads for students $10,000 to the Children's Museum to support STEM programs

to the Children's Museum to support STEM programs $10,000 to the Boy Scouts of America – Columbia-Montour Council for Trading Post store updates

to the Boy Scouts of America – Columbia-Montour Council for Trading Post store updates $10,000 to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association for bridge painting

to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association for bridge painting $3,000 to the Sugarloaf Township EMA to purchase new equipment

to the Sugarloaf Township EMA to purchase new equipment $4,300 to the Fishing Creek Sportsmen's Association for deck replacement

Lancaster County

$10,000 to Quarryville Fire Co. No. 1 to purchase thermal imaging cameras

to Fire Co. No. 1 to purchase thermal imaging cameras $5,000 to the Manheim Community Library to support youth STEM and art education

to the Manheim Community Library to support youth STEM and art education $10,000 to Martic Township to assist with paving the parking lot at Martic Park

to Martic Township to assist with paving the parking lot at Martic Park $10,000 to the Hempfield Fire Dept. to purchase equipment for emergency responders

to the Fire Dept. to purchase equipment for emergency responders $6,500 to the Library System of Lancaster County to support summer reading STEM programs

to the Library System of to support summer reading STEM programs $6,000 to the Drumore Township Supervisors to support community park enhancements

to the Drumore Township Supervisors to support community park enhancements $7,500 to the Columbia Public Library Association to assist with computer upgrades

Lebanon County

$10,000 to the Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Co. to assist with the purchase of a UTV vehicle

to the Volunteer Fire Co. to assist with the purchase of a UTV vehicle $6,000 to the Lebanon County Conservation District to support the Lebanon County Envirothon

to the Lebanon County Conservation District to support the Lebanon County Envirothon $1,500 to the Palmyra Youth Lacrosse Association to support youth lacrosse in Palmyra

to the Palmyra Youth Lacrosse Association to support youth lacrosse in $7,500 to the Community Fire Co. of Cornwall Borough to purchase hydraulic rescue tools

to the Community Fire Co. of to purchase hydraulic rescue tools $7,500 to the Visit Lebanon Valley DMO to create a guide to promote Lebanon County

Luzerne County

$4,000 to WVIA Public Media to support educational programs

to WVIA Public Media to support educational programs $6,000 to Harveys Lake borough to purchase new portable radios

to borough to purchase new portable radios $10,000 to Wilkes University to support the Women Empowered by Science program

Lycoming County

$5,000 to the Lycoming County 4-H to support youth day camps and livestock kits

to the 4-H to support youth day camps and livestock kits $10,000 to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Dept. to assist with purchasing a UTV vehicle

Northumberland County

$7,500 to the Rescue Fire Co. to purchase SCBA and masks with thermal imaging cameras

to the Rescue Fire Co. to purchase SCBA and masks with thermal imaging cameras $6,000 to the Shamokin and Coal Township Public Library to support STEM programming

to the and Coal Township Public Library to support STEM programming $5,000 to the Boy Scouts of America Susquehanna Council to provide volunteer training

to the Boy Scouts of America Susquehanna Council to provide volunteer training $2,000 to the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance to support outdoor education

to the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance to support outdoor education $5,000 to the Ranshaw Civic Association to support rebuilding the picnic pavilion

Schuylkill County

$8,500 to the Pottsville Area Little League for field upgrades

to the Pottsville Area Little League for field upgrades $5,000 to Minersville Fire Rescue for emergency equipment

to Fire Rescue for emergency equipment $5,000 to Liberty Fire Co. No. 4 for turnout gear

to Liberty Fire Co. No. 4 for turnout gear $10,000 to the Schuylkill County Volunteer Firefighters Association for fire training facility upgrades

Susquehanna County

$5,000 to the borough of Montrose for park enhancements

to the borough of for park enhancements $5,000 to the United Fire Co. of Montrose to purchase rescue equipment

to the Fire Co. of to purchase rescue equipment $5,000 to the Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania for trail improvements

Wyoming

$5,000 to Hunts for Healing to support injured veterans and first responders

to Hunts for Healing to support injured veterans and first responders $9,000 to the Triton Hose Co. of Tunkhannock No. 1 to purchase a thermal imaging camera

to the Triton Hose Co. of Tunkhannock No. 1 to purchase a thermal imaging camera $1,000 to Clinton Township to purchase a generator to maintain traffic controls

to to purchase a generator to maintain traffic controls $7,000 to Equines for Freedom to provide treatment to veterans with PTSD

to Equines for Freedom to provide treatment to veterans with PTSD $1,500 to the Tunkhannock Area School District to support educational initiatives

About Atlantic Sunrise

The Atlantic Sunrise project is an expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline system in eastern Pennsylvania designed to transport enough natural gas to serve approximately 7 million homes. The design and construction of the project is projected to generate approximately $1.6 billion in positive economic impact, according to a study authored by researchers at Pennsylvania State University.

About Williams

Williams operates the Transco pipeline, which consists of more than 10,000 miles of pipe and provides about one-third of the natural gas consumed in Pennsylvania. Williams operates pipelines and related facilities which handle about 30% of the nation's natural gas.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Stockton

(713) 215-2010

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/264-300-in-community-grants-benefit-first-responders-schools-and-townships-in-pennsylvania-300638984.html

SOURCE Williams