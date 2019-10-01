$28.8 Billion Refrigerated Transport Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Transport - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Refrigerated Transport market accounted for $14.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $28.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for temperature-controlled food, growing city management solutions and increased customer loyalty toward refrigerated food products driving the market growth. However, climate change affecting transportation infrastructure is restraining the market growth.



Refrigerated Transport is now essential for today's society, to preserve and protect food, drugs and medical supplies for people in the world. It is required for food products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, frozen products, fish and seafood. These food items need to be placed in specific conditions and in specific temperature to prevent them from spoilage so that their quality is maintained, and they can be delivered to the consumers in the best quality. The appropriate temperature settings should be maintained throughout the complete cold chain to preserve the product's quality.



Based on Mode of Transport, the Refrigerated Road Transport segment is constantly enhancing due to rising demand for home delivery services and developments in the foodservice industry. Refrigerated road transport is an essential link in cold chains that aims to supply the consumer with safe, high-quality fish and fish products. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing investments by governments in this region for transportation infrastructure development projects related to highways, railway, and airport constructions.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players profiled in the Refrigerated Transport Market include



The Kraft Heinz Company

General Mills Inc .

. Kerry Group

Kellog Co.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd

Smithfield Foods.

Nestl

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Aryzta AG

Conagra Brands, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Lamberet SAS

Wabash National Corporation

Great Dane Trailers, Inc.

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Temperature

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Single-Temperature

5.3 Multi-Temperature



6 Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Mode of Transport

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Refrigerated Road Transport

6.2.1 Refrigerated Van

6.2.2 Refrigerated Trailers & Semi-Trailers

6.2.3 Refrigerated Truck

6.3 Refrigerated Rail Transport

6.4 Refrigerated Sea Transport

6.5 Refrigerated Air Transport



7 Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vapor Compression Systems

7.2.1 Air-Blown Evaporators

7.2.2 Eutectic Devices

7.3 Cryogenic Systems



8 Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chilled Products

8.2.1 Confectionery and Bakery

8.2.2 Fruits and Vegetables

8.2.3 Other Chilled Products

8.3 Frozen Products

8.3.1 Sea Food

8.3.2 Processed Meat

8.3.3 Dairy Products

8.3.3.1 Ice Cream

8.3.4 Other Frozen Products



9 Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food and Beverages

9.3 Healthcare Industry

9.4 Other End Users



10 Global Refrigerated Transport Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvrxcj





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

