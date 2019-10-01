$28.8 Billion Refrigerated Transport Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
The Global Refrigerated Transport market accounted for $14.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $28.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for temperature-controlled food, growing city management solutions and increased customer loyalty toward refrigerated food products driving the market growth. However, climate change affecting transportation infrastructure is restraining the market growth.
Refrigerated Transport is now essential for today's society, to preserve and protect food, drugs and medical supplies for people in the world. It is required for food products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, frozen products, fish and seafood. These food items need to be placed in specific conditions and in specific temperature to prevent them from spoilage so that their quality is maintained, and they can be delivered to the consumers in the best quality. The appropriate temperature settings should be maintained throughout the complete cold chain to preserve the product's quality.
Based on Mode of Transport, the Refrigerated Road Transport segment is constantly enhancing due to rising demand for home delivery services and developments in the foodservice industry. Refrigerated road transport is an essential link in cold chains that aims to supply the consumer with safe, high-quality fish and fish products. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing investments by governments in this region for transportation infrastructure development projects related to highways, railway, and airport constructions.
Some of the key players profiled in the Refrigerated Transport Market include
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- General Mills Inc.
- Kerry Group
- Kellog Co.
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd
- Smithfield Foods.
- Nestl
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- Aryzta AG
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- United Technologies Corporation
- Lamberet SAS
- Wabash National Corporation
- Great Dane Trailers, Inc.
- Singamas Container Holdings Limited
