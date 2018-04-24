280 CapMarkets to Demonstrate BondNav® at FinovateSpring Silicon Valley

"The fixed income markets are one of the last to benefit from an improvement in transparency through the use of technology," said Gurinder S. Ahluwalia, co-founder and chief executive officer. "As a result, there is often no clear way for independent advisors to know, not only what bonds are available, but also whether the price they've been quoted is competitive in the context of real-time market dynamics. Our BondNav technology platform was built by fixed income experts to solve these specific challenges and to support advisors in fulfilling and documenting best execution. We are thrilled to be able to showcase its capabilities at FinovateSpring."

BondNav is at the forefront of providing a transparent, modern way for investment advisors to access, search and compare a broad universe of bonds. This technology provides greater transparency into bond pricing and availability. It gives advisors visibility to a full range of bond offerings by issuer or series, along with historical trading data, so that they can confidently select the right bonds for their client at the right price. BondNav is backed by an experienced, high-touch, full service capital markets team.

Availability

Advisors who would like to get access to BondNav can visit 280capmarkets.com to request a log in, or call (628) 231-2341.

About 280 CapMarkets

280 CapMarkets combines the experience and execution services of a traditional broker-dealer (280 Securities LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC) with a cloud-based technology platform to provide intuitive bond trading ideas, access to a broad offering of bonds, and greater pricing transparency. 280 CapMarkets serves investment advisors and wealth managers, and uses its balance sheet to provide liquidity in the fixed-income markets. Headquartered in San Francisco, 280 CapMarkets has offices in New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles County. To learn more please visit 280capmarkets.com.

About FinovateSpring

FinovateSpring is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in Silicon Valley, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse into the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. FinovateSpring is organized by The Finovate Group. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous demos, please visit finovate.com.

