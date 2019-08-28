$292 Billion Physical Security Markets, 2025 - Key Players are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Honeywell International, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, and ADT

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physical Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Hardware (Access Control, Video Surveillance), By End User (Govt., Residential), By Component (Services, Hardware), By Services, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physical security market size is expected to reach USD 292.40 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Increased spending on security products, equipment, and services is one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, rapid infrastructure development across major regions is anticipated to boost the demand for premises security, thereby propelling market growth.

Increasing convergence of IT and OT technologies has increased concerns about inbuilt security operations that are added into a network. As Network Video Recorders (NVRs) and IP-based surveillance camera are network devices, they are vulnerable to becoming a target vector to get into a system.

Furthermore, camera and biometrics offer robust physical security benefits. However, these devices are expected to evolve to enable safety for deployment in a critical infrastructure asset's network. Thus, securing the converged IT & OT network is emerging as one of the top priorities for several companies.

Technological advancements in physical security systems, such as video analytics and machine learning, are also driving the market. Moreover, security hardware is also witnessing high demand on account of significant advancement in the legacy surveillance camera system.

For instance, CCTV cameras that are often blurry and offer lesser features are increasingly replaced by Ultra-High Definition (UHD) cameras. The UHD cameras provide a range of advanced functionalities and features, such as 4K image resolutions, motion detection, and night vision modes, which broaden the scope of their abilities and application. Due to rising awareness about the advantages of multiple connected UHD cameras for security operation will fuel market growth.

Leveraging IoT technology to enhance physical security is anticipated to be a potential factor in driving market growth. IoT offers several ways to improve physical security and access control system. Connected sensors and devices and automated alert systems enhance the effectiveness of security products and provide robust abilities, such as intelligence monitoring, tampering alert, perimeter protection, and automobile tracking. Thus, technological development and its exponential growth are anticipated to positively impact the market dynamics over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The services component segment is expected to continue its dominance registering the highest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period

Video surveillance is projected to be the largest hardware segment by 2025. However, access control is said to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2025

The system integration services segment led the global physical security market in 2018 and is likely to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast years

Government was the largest end-user segment in 2018. It projected to expand further at a healthy CAGR from 2019 to 2025

Key companies in the market include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Control International Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ADT LLC



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Physical Security - Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2015 - 2025

2.1.1 Global Physical Security Market, 2015 - 2025



Chapter 3 Physical Security Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Physical Security - Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Physical Security - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing demand for smart security services

3.4.1.2 Government regulations

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Threat of network vulnerabilities

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 Physical Security - Key Company Analysis, 2018

3.8 Physical Security - PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 Physical Security Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Physical Security Market: Component Movement Analysis

4.2 Hardware Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

4.3 Software Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

4.4 Services Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5 Physical Security Market: Hardware Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Physical Security Market: Hardware Movement Analysis

5.2 Video Surveillance Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.3 Intrusion Detection Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.4 Access Control Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.5 Others Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Physical Security Market: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Physical Security Market: Services Movement Analysis

6.2 System Integration Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.3 Remote Monitoring Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.4 Others Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7 Physical Security Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Physical Security Market: End-User Movement Analysis

7.2 Transportation Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.3 Government Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.4 Banking & Finance Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.5 Utility & Energy Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.6 Residential Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.7 Manufacturing & Industrial Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.8 Retail Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.9 Commercial Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.10 Hospitality Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.11 Others Market Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8 Physical Security Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Physical security Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Axis Communications AB

Assa Abloy Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

Genetec Inc.

ADT LLC

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

IDEMIA

Pelco

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc.

Senstar Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v4sj5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

