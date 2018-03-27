29th Annual Motor City Comic Con Unveils Eclectic Cast of Superheroes, Villains and Sitcom Stars at Michigan's No. 1 Pop Culture Event May 18, 19 and 20

"We work year-round to host an event that engages fans of all ages in a fun-filled atmosphere bursting with escapist, family-friendly entertainment," said Convention Promotor Michael Goldman.

The 29th annual event's guest list includes Jerome Flynn, Lucy Lawless, Stephen Amell, Jason Patric, Alanna Masterson, Wallace Shawn, Summer Glau, Val Kilmer, Ryan Hurst, Will Friedle, Rob Paulsen, Tara Strong, Trish Stratus, Jaeden Lieberher, Frank Quitely and John Cassaday, with stars to be added.

More than 300 comic creators, writers, illustrators and actors will greet fans, sign autographs, take pictures, and participate in panels and Q & A discussions. Cosplayers in disguise as their favorite superhero and comic character can enter a Cosplay Contest with celebrity judges on Saturday and attend an evening party with entertainment and refreshments. Sunday's Kid's Day features kid-friendly activities.

About Motor City Comic Con:

Michigan's largest pop-culture event since 1989, Motor City Comic Con gathers comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country, offering a vast variety of pop-culture merchandise, including comics, art, t-shirts, movie memorabilia, posters and more. Over 300 comic book creators, writers and artists are featured at Motor City Comic Con each year, as well as actors from the television and movie industry. Motor City Comic Con offers fun for kids young and old. For more information, visit http://www.motorcitycomiccon.com/.

