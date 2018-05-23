29th Global WT | Wearable Technologies Conference Brings Wearable Industry to SEMICON West 2018

"We are excited that the WT | Wearable Technologies Conference has joined SEMICON West to co-locate in 2018," said David Anderson, president of SEMI Americas. "Our strategic partnership brings new content and more value to our extended supply chain. Every day the semiconductor industry makes chips smaller and faster with ever-higher performance. These innovations enable new wearable applications for smart living, smart medtech and healthcare that are continuously improving our lives. The WT | Wearable Technologies Conference speakers at SEMICON West 2018 will demonstrate just how they use semiconductor technology to deliver leading-edge wearables."

"It is a great pleasure to collaborate with the leading global electronics manufacturing association and its successful SEMICON West event," said Christian Stammel, CEO of WT | Wearables Technologies. "Since the beginning of our platform in 2006, the semiconductor industry has been a major driver of wearables and IoT innovation. All major developments in the WT application markets like healthcare (smart patches), safety and security (tracking solutions), lifestyle and sport (smartwatches and wristbands) and in the industrial field (AR / VR) were driven by semiconductor and MEMS innovations. Our program of expert speakers at SEMICON West will share the latest insights in the wearables market as the SEMI and WT ecosystems explore collaboration and innovation opportunities."

About WT | Wearable Technologies

WT | Wearable Technologies is the global business development and innovation platform in the wearable industry. Since 2006, WT has established a strong network consisting of technology leaders, highly innovative manufacturing companies and blue-chip corporations.

WT's vision is to create an intelligent Wearables and IoT landscape for the future. WT | Wearable Technologies connects innovative engineers from technology hubs and start-up centres around the globe. WT fosters this community by organizing networking events and consulting sessions. The portfolio consists of business development, technology marketing, innovation through the IoT/WT Innovation World Cup ®, strategy and technology consulting services. WT | Wearable Technologies organizes international conferences and trade shows in partnership with leading trade organizations, associations and other high-ranking partners and has offices in the US and Europe.

For more information about SEMI and SEMICON WEST, please visit the website.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12709758

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/29th-global-wt--wearable-technologies-conference-brings-wearable-industry-to-semicon-west-2018-300653327.html

SOURCE Wearable Technologies AG

Related Links

http://www.wearable-technologies.com

