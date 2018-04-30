2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price's Online Master of Public Administration

The MPA program at USC Price is one of the oldest and most distinguished programs of its kind in the United States. USC Price is ranked #2 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's Best Graduate Public Affairs Schools. It is ranked first in the Urban Policy specialty, fourth in the Public Management and Leadership specialty, and fourth in the Local Government Management specialty.*

"USC Price has a long history of training and preparing changemakers to tackle the biggest public governance challenges of our time. We believe that our partnership with 2U will bring the best that our top-ranked public administration program has to offer to more students - wherever they may live," said Dean of the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy Jack H. Knott. "We are excited to deliver this program on the 2U platform. When our students participate in this incredible, live, interactive classroom experience, they will not only connect with the renowned USC Price faculty and their classmates from around the nation, they will be challenged to grow their knowledge and sharpen skills to improve people's lives."

The online Master of Public Administration will match the rigor of the top-ranked on-campus program and is designed with the working professional in mind. USC Price faculty will engage students through an immersive curriculum that aims to equip students with the professional practices and analytical skills to effectively lead and manage organizations that serve the global public good. In addition to the curriculum's focus on management, analytic skills, and policymaking, students will also be required to complete coursework for competencies in organizational behavior, finance, and analytical methods. Additionally, elective coursework is available for deeper study into local government, nonprofit management, health, public finance, international governance, and arts leadership. The online program is blended with two on-campus, in-person gatherings known as immersion sessions.

Students in the updated online MPA degree program will receive the same degree as students enrolled in USC Price's on-campus MPA degree program. USC Price's world-class faculty will teach students through weekly live classes and faculty-developed interactive coursework on an online platform that works seamlessly on mobile devices, so that students can complete their coursework from nearly anywhere.

USC Price is the fifth school at USC to partner with 2U. The USC Rossier School of Education was 2U's first partner in 2008. Since then, the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work; the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation; and the USC Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy have joined with 2U to deliver digital education programs to extend the university's mission and impact students and communities around the world.

For more information on the 2U partnership with USC Price for the USC Price Online suite of degrees, which will include an online Executive Master of Urban Planning, and an online Master of Public Policy, visit http://twou.co/PricePartner.

About USC Sol Price School of Public Policy

The USC Sol Price School of Public Policy has defined excellence and innovation in public affairs education since 1929. Ranked 2nd nationwide among 282 schools of public affairs, the Price School is dedicated to teaching and research that advances society through better governance and institutional leadership, sustainable urban development, and more effective social and health care policy. Its graduates shape our world as leaders in government, nonprofit agencies, and the private sector. Through a time-honored commitment to public service, a legacy of strong connections to professional leaders, and a world-renowned research portfolio, the mission of the Price School is to improve the quality of life for people and their communities, here and abroad. http://priceschool.usc.edu/

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

