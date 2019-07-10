$3.25 Bn Anti-Drone Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Drone - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Anti-Drone market accounted for $381.71 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,257.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.

Factors such as number of incidences growing regarding security breaches by unidentified drones and increase in the terrorist attacks and illicit activities across the world are fueling the market growth. However, increasing R&D expenses and taking regulatory concerns about public safety are hindrance for the growth of the market.

Anti-drones are used to detect, recognize, and neutralize or destroy rogue drones. These are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These systems use different technologies to detect and counterbalance unmanned aircrafts such as high energy lasers, jamming, command and control (C2), directed energy weapons, electro-optical surveillance, electronic surveillance, and radio frequency threat management.

Based on technology, electronic system segment propels the market share during the forecast period. Due to innovation in technology, electronic system has been noticed to be a commanding tool to be used in anti-drone. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing terrorist attacks and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones in the Americas, especially in the US.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Anti-Drone Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-Destructive

5.2.1 Anti-drone Defense Type

5.2.2 Detection & Disruption

5.3 Destructive

5.3.1 Laser System

5.3.2 Kinetic System

5.3.3 Electronic System

5.3.4 Missile Effector

5.3.5 Electronic Countermeasures



6 Global Anti-Drone Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Neutralizing System

6.2.1 Drone Rifles

6.2.2 Drone Capture Nets

6.2.3 Jamming

6.2.4 Laser

6.2.5 Interception

6.2.6 Other Neutralizing System

6.3 Detection System

6.3.1 Acoustics

6.3.2 Passive optics (cameras)

6.3.3 Radar Based

6.3.4 RF emissions

6.3.5 Active optics (LIDAR)

6.3.6 Other Detection Systems



7 Global Anti-Drone Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Critical Infrastructure

7.2.2 Households

7.2.3 Public Venues

7.3 Government

7.4 Homeland Security

7.5 Military & Defense

7.6 Buildings

7.7 Airfields

7.8 Fuel Storage

7.9 Power Stations

7.10 Other End Users



8 Global Anti-Drone Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

10.2 Thales Group

10.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

10.4 Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

10.5 Liteye Systems, Inc.

10.6 Droneshield Ltd.

10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

10.9 Saab Ab

10.10 Raytheon Co.

10.11 Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC

10.12 Dedrone

10.13 Battele Memorial Institute

10.14 Detect, Inc.

10.15 SRC, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndaca7





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

