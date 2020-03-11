$3.3+ Bn Pulse & Regional Oximeters Market Insights, 2024 - Increasing Adoption of Homecare Pulse & Regional Oximeters, Rising Number of Acquisitions

DUBLIN, March 11, 2020 The "Pulse and Regional Oximeters Market Research Report: By Product Type, Sensor Type, Patient Type, End User, Connectivity - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From a value of $2,101 million in 2018, the pulse and regional oximeters market is expected to progress to $3,365 million in 2024, at an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Owing to the rising requirement for pulse oximeters, coupled with the increasing diagnoses of chronic diseases, they are expected to experience the higher CAGR, of 8.6%, during the forecast period, based on product type.



A major trend in the pulse and regional oximeters market presently is the acquisition of market players by larger ones, including Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. For instance, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation paid around $100 million for acquiring CAS Medical Systems Inc. (CASMED), in April 2019. The aim behind this acquisition was to integrate HemoSphere, a platform developed by Edward Lifesciences to monitor patients' hemodynamic stability, with ForeSight, a technology patented by CASMED to keep track of patients' cerebral oxygenation level in a non-invasive way.



Oxygen saturation being one of the primary health parameters, oximeters are widely used in healthcare settings, to monitor patients for evaluative, diagnostic, and therapeutic purposes. Some issues which require the use of such devices for patient status tracking are multisystem trauma, cardiac arrest, sickle cell crisis, and apneic condition. Apart form the use of such devices for these conditions, the increasing cases of chronic diseases would also drive the pulse and regional oximeters market during the forecast period.



Adult patients held the dominating share in the market, on the basis of patient type. This is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic disorders, thereby requiring such equipment on a regular basis. Further, the connected category would observe the higher CAGR in the pulse and regional oximeters market during the forecast period, on the basis of connectivity. The rising number of people becoming aware of devices connected via Bluetooth would aid in the progress of this category.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of KOLs



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product Type

4.1.1.1 Pulse oximeter

4.1.1.1.1 Fingertip

4.1.1.1.2 Handheld

4.1.1.1.3 Earlobe

4.1.1.1.4 Table-top

4.1.1.1.5 Forehead

4.1.1.1.6 Wrist-worn

4.1.1.1.7 Palm/foot

4.1.1.1.8 Nose

4.1.1.2 Regional oximeter

4.1.2 By Sensor Type

4.1.2.1 Reusable

4.1.2.2 Disposable

4.1.3 By Patient Type

4.1.3.1 Adult

4.1.3.2 Neonate

4.1.3.3 Pediatric

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Hospitals

4.1.4.2 Clinics

4.1.4.3 Pre-hospital care and EMS providers

4.1.4.4 Homecare settings

4.1.4.5 Fire rescue departments

4.1.4.6 Emergency management care settings

4.1.5 By Connectivity

4.1.5.1 Nonconnected

4.1.5.2 Connected

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of homecare pulse and regional oximeters

4.2.1.2 Increasing number of acquisitions

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing number of medication errors

4.2.2.2 Growing government initiatives

4.2.2.3 Surging incidences of targeted diseases

4.2.2.4 Rising number of patent approvals and commercialized products

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Lack of calibration

4.2.3.2 Lack of accessibility to primary care in emerging countries

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Untapped market in developing countries

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario for Pulse and Regional Oximeters

4.5 List of Distributors

4.6 List of End-users



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Pulse Oximeter Market, by Type

5.2 By Sensor Type

5.3 By Patient Type

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Pulse and Regional Oximeters Market for Hospitals, by Product Type

5.4.2 Pulse and Regional Oximeters Market for Clinics, by Product Type

5.4.3 Pulse and Regional Oximeters Market for Pre-Hospital Care and EMS Providers, by Product Type

5.4.4 Pulse and Regional Oximeters Market for Homecare Settings, by Product Type

5.4.5 Pulse and Regional Oximeters Market for Fire Rescue Departments, by Product Type

5.4.6 Pulse and Regional Oximeters Market for Emergency Management Care Settings, by Product Type

5.5 By Connectivity

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Analysis of the Key Players

11.2 List of Other Players

11.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Acquisitions

11.3.2 Product Launches

11.3.3 Collaborations and Partnerships



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 General Electric Company

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.3 Masimo Corporation

12.4 Nonin Medical Inc.

12.5 Smiths Medical

12.6 Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

12.7 Nihon Kohden Corporation

12.8 Halma plc

12.9 Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

12.10 Medtronic plc

12.11 Opto Circuits India Ltd.

12.12 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

12.13 Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



