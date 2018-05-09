$3.75 Bn Cryogenic Valve Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global cryogenic valve market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.51%, to reach a market size of USD 3.75 Billion by 2023 from USD 3.00 Billion in 2018

Rising trade of LNG and high demand for industrial gases are the major factors driving the cryogenic valve market. The rising LNG trade has led to the growing demand for storage and transportation of cryogenic gases, which in turn has boosted the demand for cryogenic valves.

The report segments the cryogenic valve market, by gas, into LNG, nitrogen, oxygen, and others. The others segment includes argon, hydrogen, helium, and carbon dioxide. The LNG subsegment held the largest market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Based on the type, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into ball valve, globe valve, gate valve, check valve, and others. The others segment includes control valves, safety valves, butterfly valves, and angle valves. The ball valve subsegment led the cryogenic valve market in 2017. The features of ball valves, such as high flow rate and easy operation compared to other valve types, have resulted in the largest share of the ball valve segment in the cryogenic valve market., Moreover, these valves are designed accordingly and are used in transportation, liquefied gas production, and storage applications.

Based on application, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into transfer lines, tanks & cold boxes, manifolds & gas trains, and liquefiers. The transfer lines subsegment held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing production and demand for liquefied gases is likely to drive the market for cryogenic valves, globally.

Based on the end-user segment, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into energy & power, chemicals, food & beverage, healthcare, and others. The energy & power subsegment led the cryogenic valve market in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing LNG demand for power generation applications has led to the largest share of the energy & power segment in 2018.

In this report, the cryogenic valve market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global cryogenic valve market during the forecast period due to the substantial growth in end-user industries, such as chemicals, electronics, metallurgy, and food & beverage in the region.

