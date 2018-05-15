3 UNI to Host Information Session for Volunteers Who Want to Assist Foster Children

3 UNI has already had incredible success in achieving its mission. Recent accomplishments include connecting sponsors so a school in Africa could expand its operational capacity via crowdfunding on 3 UNI's platform. Now 3 UNI is partnering with the local Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program, a vital program to assist foster children in Miami-Dade. Over 3,000 kids are part of Miami-Dade County's foster care system and 45% of these kids are 5 years old or younger.

Rosangela de Morais, 3 UNI's President and Founder, says the GAL program is in critical need for volunteers. "If it was me suffering as a child; I would love if someone stepped up. As the bible says, 'Continue to remember those... who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering' (Hebrews 13:3 NIV)."

GAL volunteers are responsible for visiting their assigned child and speaking on her behalf in court hearings, about three times a year. Interested volunteers are invited to the info session to learn more about the program on May 19, 2018 at 10200 NW 25 St. #115, Doral, FL.

About 3 UNI

3 UNI operates from Miami, FL, through an online platform to assist orphans and preventing children from becoming orphans. Rosangela de Morais, 3 UNI's President, and her husband Tarcio are parents through international adoption, Foster Parents and longtime advocates for children. They are also founders and counselors of a mentorship program for orphanages in Brazil and are familiar with challenges in developing countries, as well as in the U.S. 3 UNI comes to the orphan care scene believing the local church is the solution to the orphan crisis and they aim to facilitate ways for fellow Christians to fulfill the commandment to care for the orphans. Their website also provides resources for people who want to adopt a child, foster, volunteer or begin an orphan care Ministry. For more information, contact Rosangela de Morais at 561-614-5336 or 3uni@3uni.org.

