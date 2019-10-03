$31.98 Bn DC-DC Converter Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DC-DC Converter - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DC-DC Converter market accounted for $6.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as rising adoption of environment-friendly electric vehicles and increase in number of data centers across the globe are driving the market growth. Moreover, advancement of these converters with high switching frequencies and increased demand for these converters that are digital power-based will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, regulations and safety standards that vary from country to country may hinder the market growth.



A DC-DC converter is an electromechanical gadget that changes direct current (DC) source from one voltage level then onto the next. In majority of the appliances, where a steady voltage is required a DC power supply is utilized. Power ranges from exceptionally low to very high in DC-DC converter. They are utilized in several devices such as PC's, laptop, mobile phone; spacecraft power systems, transports, and lighting frameworks among others. The power is basically provided to device through batteries. These devices are associated with batteries where the client requires voltage level interpretation.



By form factor, sixteen brick segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The demand for this segment is increasing due to a surge in the mid-range IT & communications, and process control, & automation power applications that are moving from multiple-output power modules to completely directed intermediate bus converters, and which require compact DC-DC converter that save space for core components.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The telecom industry in APAC countries like China, Japan South Korea, and Singapore are concentrating on upgrading their network infrastructure for boosting 5G framework, which will boost the demand for 5G-enabled devices thus, drive the market growth in this region.



Some of the key players in this market include



Flex Ltd.

Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

TDK-Lambda Corporation

FDK Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Recom Power GmbH

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

BEL Fuse Inc.

Vicor Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Traco Electronics AG



