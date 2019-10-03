$31.98 Bn DC-DC Converter Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
Oct 03, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DC-DC Converter - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DC-DC Converter market accounted for $6.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as rising adoption of environment-friendly electric vehicles and increase in number of data centers across the globe are driving the market growth. Moreover, advancement of these converters with high switching frequencies and increased demand for these converters that are digital power-based will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, regulations and safety standards that vary from country to country may hinder the market growth.
A DC-DC converter is an electromechanical gadget that changes direct current (DC) source from one voltage level then onto the next. In majority of the appliances, where a steady voltage is required a DC power supply is utilized. Power ranges from exceptionally low to very high in DC-DC converter. They are utilized in several devices such as PC's, laptop, mobile phone; spacecraft power systems, transports, and lighting frameworks among others. The power is basically provided to device through batteries. These devices are associated with batteries where the client requires voltage level interpretation.
By form factor, sixteen brick segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The demand for this segment is increasing due to a surge in the mid-range IT & communications, and process control, & automation power applications that are moving from multiple-output power modules to completely directed intermediate bus converters, and which require compact DC-DC converter that save space for core components.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The telecom industry in APAC countries like China, Japan South Korea, and Singapore are concentrating on upgrading their network infrastructure for boosting 5G framework, which will boost the demand for 5G-enabled devices thus, drive the market growth in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players in this market include
- Flex Ltd.
- Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- TDK-Lambda Corporation
- FDK Corporation
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Recom Power GmbH
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies
- Stmicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments Incorporated.
- BEL Fuse Inc.
- Vicor Corporation
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics
- Traco Electronics AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 1100W
5.3 600W
5.4 300W
5.5 Other Types
6 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Input Voltage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 >75V
6.3 3V-14V
6.4 36V-75V
6.5 15V-35V
7 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Output Number
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Triple
7.3 Multiple
7.4 Dual
7.5 Single
8 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Output Voltage
8.1 Introduction
8.2 15v
8.3 3.3v
8.4 >24v
8.5 12v
8.6 5v
8.7 Other Output Voltages
9 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Sales Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Indirect
9.3 Direct
10 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Output Power
10.1 Introduction
10.2 250W-500W
10.3 0.25W-250W
10.4 >1000W
10.5 500W-1000W
11 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Converter Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Boost Converter
11.3 Buck-Boost Converter
11.4 Buck Converter
11.5 Other Converter Types
12 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Form Factor
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Quarter Brick
12.3 Eighth Brick
12.4 Sixteen Brick
12.5 Half Brick
12.6 Full Brick
13 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Product
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Non-Isolated
13.3 Isolated
14 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Application
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Communication
14.3 Navigation
14.4 Electrophotography
14.5 Scientific Research
14.6 Inkjet
14.7 Remote Sensing
14.8 Direct Thermal
14.9 Surveillance
14.10 Thermal Transfer
15 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By End User
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Energy & Power
15.3 Audio Visual
15.4 Server, Storage, and Network
15.5 Transport
15.6 Medical
15.7 Server and Data Storage
15.8 Railways
15.9 Consumer Electronics
15.10 Manufacturing
15.11 Aerospace & Defense
15.11.1 Satellites
15.11.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
15.11.3 Aircraft
15.12 Industrial Robots
15.13 IT & Telecommunications
15.14 Automotive
15.14.1 Electric Vehicles (EVS)
15.14.2 Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV)
15.14.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
15.14.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
15.15 Other End Users
16 Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Geography
16.1 Introduction
16.2 North America
16.2.1 US
16.2.2 Canada
16.2.3 Mexico
16.3 Europe
16.3.1 Germany
16.3.2 UK
16.3.3 Italy
16.3.4 France
16.3.5 Spain
16.3.6 Rest of Europe
16.4 Asia Pacific
16.4.1 Japan
16.4.2 China
16.4.3 India
16.4.4 Australia
16.4.5 New Zealand
16.4.6 South Korea
16.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
16.5 South America
16.5.1 Argentina
16.5.2 Brazil
16.5.3 Chile
16.5.4 Rest of South America
16.6 Middle East & Africa
16.6.1 Saudi Arabia
16.6.2 UAE
16.6.3 Qatar
16.6.4 South Africa
16.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
17 Key Developments
17.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
17.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
17.3 New Product Launch
17.4 Expansions
17.5 Other Key Strategies
18 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72isc6
