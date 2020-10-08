$32 Million Worldwide Industry for Orthodontic Services to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Oct 08, 2020, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher bring years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Orthodontic Services Market to Reach US$66.4 Million by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthodontic Services estimated at US$32 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Orthodontic Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.4 Million by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Abano Healthcare Group Ltd
- Apollo White Dental
- Coast Dental and Orthodontics
- Crescent Dental Laboratory
- Enjoy Dental
- mydentist
- Q & M Dental Group
- Shenzhen Orui Dental Clinic
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Orthodontic Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 54
