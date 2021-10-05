337.76 mn tons Growth in Fresh Food Market |Cargill Inc., Danish Crown AS, and Dole Food Co. Inc. Emerge Among Vendors| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The growing adoption of healthy food habits will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The fresh food market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Fresh Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Fruits And Vegetables



Meat And Poultry



Eggs



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Fresh Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the fresh food market in Packaged food and meats industry include BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Danish Crown AS, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., JBS SA, NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fresh food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trend such as rising demand in online retail is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as harmful practices of over-fertilization may threaten the growth of the market.

Fresh Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fresh food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fresh food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fresh food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh food market vendors

Fresh Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 337.76 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.48 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Russian Federation, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Danish Crown AS, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., JBS SA, NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

