$33.82 Bn Industrial Rubber Market by Application, Type, Product, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The global demand for industrial rubber is projected to witness moderate growth of 4.6% between 2017 and 2022. The industrial rubber market is estimated to be USD 26.99 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 33.82 Billion by 2022.

The industrial rubber market is witnessing growth due to its expanding application area, technological advancements in the industry, and its growing demand in the Asia Pacific. Industrial rubbers are some of the most versatile materials used in almost every industry. Industrial rubber is increasingly being used in the automotive, building & construction, industrial manufacturing, polymer modification, wire & cable, electrical & electronics, bitumen modification, coating, sealant, & adhesive, medical & healthcare, and other applications.



This growth of the market can be attributed to the robust economic outlook for the Asia Pacific, and the increasing motor vehicle production and sales across the globe. The industrial rubber market is expected to witness significant growth in a number of emerging economies, such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Brazil. The industrial rubber market in developed economies, such as the US and Japan will witness market gains below the global average, owing to sluggish growth in durable goods consumption and automotive production.



Based on product, the mechanical rubber good segment is expected to lead the industrial rubber market during the forecast period. This segment will witness steady growth due to the global output of motor vehicles and industrial machinery equipment.



The use of industrial rubber in the automotive, building & construction, and other applications is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region, followed by South America and the Middle East & Africa regions over the next 5 years. This growth in the use of the industrial rubber can be attributed to the increasing population and the growing disposable income in these regions. Based on type, the synthetic rubber segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.



Industrial Rubber Market



APAC is estimated to be the largest industrial rubber market in 2017. High industrial production capacities in China and increasing investments in the automotive industry of India, Thailand, and Indonesia are expected to fuel the growth of the industrial rubber market in APAC. Europe ranked second in the consumption of industrial rubber in 2016; this trend is expected to continue, owing to the recovering economies of the region. The automotive industry contributes a major share to the GDP of several European countries. Therefore, the growing automotive industry, owing to the rising demand for vehicles globally, is driving the industrial rubber market in Europe.



The growth of the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the industrial rubber market. Moreover, the growing building & construction industry in the Asia Pacific is also propelling the demand for industrial rubber. Overcapacity of industrial rubber in the Asia Pacific is one of the major challenges faced by the industrial rubber industry. This is mainly related to over investments in the production of industrial rubber in China in the past few years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Rubber Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Rubber Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Industrial Rubber Market, By Application

4.4 Industrial Rubber Market, By Type

4.5 Industrial Rubber Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand in Asia Pacific

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Regulations and Health Hazards Associated With Industrial Rubber

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Rubber

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.4.2 Overcapacity in Asia Pacific

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Automotive Industry Analysis

5.4.3 Rubber Industry Analysis



6 Industrial Rubber Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Natural Rubber

6.3 Synthetic Rubber



7 Industrial Rubber Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mechanical Rubber Good

7.3 Rubber Hose

7.4 Rubber Belt

7.5 Rubber Roofing

7.6 Others



8 Industrial Rubber Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Building & Construction

8.4 Industrial Manufacturing

8.5 Polymer Modification

8.6 Wire & Cable

8.7 Electrical & Electronics

8.8 Bitumen Modification

8.9 Coating, Sealant & Adhesive

8.10 Medical & Healthcare

8.11 Others



9 Industrial Rubber Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 Joint Ventures

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Agreements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lanxess

11.2 Sinopec

11.3 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

11.4 Kumho Petrochemical

11.5 TSRC Corporation

11.6 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

11.7 JSR Corporation

11.8 LG Chem

11.9 Versalis S.P.A.

11.10 Zeon Corporation

11.11 Other Key Market Players

11.11.1 Petrochina

11.11.2 Exxonmobil

11.11.3 Sibur

11.11.4 Group Dynasol

11.11.5 Kraton Corporation

11.11.6 Synthos

11.11.7 Trinseo

11.11.8 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

11.11.9 American Synthetic Rubber Company

11.11.10 Lion

11.11.11 Firestone Polymers

11.11.12 Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited

11.11.13 Rishiroop

11.11.14 UBE Industries

11.11.15 Tosoh Corporation



