$35 Billion Industrial Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global industrial filtration market is projected to reach USD 35.47 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.50%, from an estimated USD 25.89 Billion in 2018.

This growth can be attributed to the growth in industrialization and urbanization, stringent regulations pertaining to emissions and treatment of industrial waste, and requirement of safe working environment in industrial facilities.

On the basis of industry, the industrial filtration market is segmented into manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, metals & mining, and process industry. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This industry uses filtration for removal of suspended particles and to reduce bacteria in process components. The choice of filter media for the pharmaceuticals industry depends on the size of particle to be retained by the medium, permeability of the clean medium, solid-holding capacity of the medium, and the resistance to fluid flow of the used medium.

The industrial filtration market, by type, is segmented into liquid and air. The air filtration market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Strict government regulations to curb air pollution is expected to drive the growth of the air-type industrial filtration market. Furthermore, the market for mechanical filtration, by technology is expected to be the largest market and the market for electrostatic precipitator, by product is estimated to be the largest.

The industrial filtration market, by filter media, is segmented into activated carbon/charcoal, fiber glass, filter paper, metal, and nonwoven fabric. Nonwoven fabric, by filter media, for industrial filtration is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. These nonwoven fabric filter bags are made from nonwoven Polypropylene (PP) fabric and are durable, reusable, water-resistant, hypoallergenic, fire-resistant, soft, light, and sometimes washable. These bags are used in various end-user industries, such as pharmaceuticals and mineral processing.

China is expected to see an 8.5% year-on-year growth in software spending to undergo waves of automation and digitalization and accomplish its "Made in China 2025" initiative. India is also expected to grow at the fastest pace. The "Make in India" campaign is expected to boost the growth of the manufacturing sector in the country by leading the supply chain management which is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR during 2015-2019. Thus, all the efforts taken by the countries to advance their economic growth are likely to contribute to the industrial filtration market as countries are obliged to abide by the stringent government norms for emission control.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Filtration Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Industrial Filtration Market Size, By Industry & Country

4.3 Industrial Filtration Market, By Country

4.4 Industrial Filtration Market, By Type

4.5 Industrial Filtration Market, By Filter Media

4.6 Industrial Filtration Market Size, By Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Industrialization & Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emissions and Treatment of Industrial Waste

5.2.1.3 Requirement of Safe Working Environment in Industrial Facilities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slowing Industrial Growth in China

5.2.2.2 Growth in Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of the Manufacturing Sector in Southeast Asia

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand From Semiconductors & Electronics Manufacturing Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Low-Cost and Inferior-Quality Industrial Filtration Products



6 Industrial Filtration Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid Filtration

6.2.1 By Technology

6.2.1.1 Pressure Filtration

6.2.1.2 Centrifugal Filtration

6.2.1.3 Gravity Filtration

6.2.1.4 Vacuum Filtration

6.2.1.5 Others

6.2.2 By Product

6.2.2.1 Filter Press

6.2.2.2 Bag Filter

6.2.2.3 Drum Filter

6.2.2.4 Depth Filter

6.2.2.5 Others

6.3 Air Filtration

6.3.1 By Technology

6.3.1.1 Mechanical

6.3.1.2 Electronic

6.3.1.3 Gas Phase

6.3.2 By Product

6.3.2.1 Hepa

6.3.2.2 Ulpa

6.3.2.3 Bag Filters

6.3.2.4 Electrostatic Precipitator

6.3.2.5 Others



7 Industrial Filtration Market, By Filter Media

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Activated Carbon/Charcoal

7.3 Fiber Glass

7.4 Filter Paper

7.5 Metal

7.6 Non-Woven Fabric

7.7 Others



8 Industrial Filtration Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Power Generation

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.5 Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Metals & Mining

8.7 Process Industry



9 Industrial Filtration Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players & Industry Concentration, 2016

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.3.2 New Product Developments

10.3.3 Investments & Expansions

10.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Benchmarking

11.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj

11.3 Alfa Laval

11.4 Camfil

11.5 Cummins

11.6 Donaldson

11.7 Eaton

11.8 Filtration Group

11.9 Freudenberg

11.10 Lenntech

11.11 Mann+Hummel

11.12 Pall Corporation

11.13 Parker Hannifin

11.14 Sidco



