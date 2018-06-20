365 Data Centers Appoints Tony Franchi Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing

With extensive experience in managed services sales and building highly efficient channel partner relationships, Franchi will develop a channel partner program for the company and oversee the existing direct and carrier sales teams, and marketing initiatives. Before joining 365 Data Centers, he built an impressive track record of high level sales performance at CenturyLink, Global Capacity (now GTT), Level 3 Communications, PAETEC Communications/Windstream and DSL.net.

"Having repositioned 365 Data Centers in growing, edge markets with a full suite of colocation, network, IP, cloud, backup, disaster recovery and business continuity service offerings, it is the perfect time to add Tony Franchi as the leader of our sales team," said Bob DeSantis, Chief Executive Officer of 365 Data Centers. "His proven ability to drive sales and develop long-term business relationships with customers and partners aligns with our Technology Humanized™ approach to customer service. Since our markets, managed and cloud services, expert technical team and customer-first focus are also well suited to the partner channel, 365 will benefit immediately from Tony's indirect sales experience and network."

"I've watched 365 Data Centers emerge as a top IT solutions provider under Bob DeSantis' leadership and am thrilled to work with him again to further grow the company's revenue and customer base," said Franchi. "One of 365's differentiators is the company's highly-attentive, skilled and consultative sales engineering and customer service, which mirrors my own approach to working with customers and partners. This focus, coupled with 365's portfolio of IT solutions powered by a robust network, facilitates our direct, carrier, and, soon to be rolled-out, partner channel sales initiatives."

Franchi will replace Steve Weaver, who is leaving 365 on July 31 to pursue broader sales leadership opportunities. "Steve has provided the new 365 ownership with invaluable leadership, institutional knowledge and guidance," DeSantis said. "We wish him the very best."

About 365 Data Centers:

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid data center solutions in ten strategic, primarily edge, markets. With data centers in Boca Raton, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York and Tampa, the company has in place a total of 195,000 square feet, 13 MW of power, and a redundant, low latency, nationwide fiber network, including direct connectivity to the NAP of the Americas. Our robust, carrier neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, backup, cloud compute and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading SLA protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, VISA, SSAE 16, SOC 2, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers' corporate office is located in Norwalk, Connecticut. Visit https://www.365datacenters.com/ for more information.

