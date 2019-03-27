$366 Mn Cosmetic Dyes (Natural and Synthetic) Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Focus on Environmentally-Friendly Dyes

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Dyes Market by Type (Natural and Synthetic Dyes), Application (Facial makeup, Eye makeup, Hair color, Lip products, Nail products, Toiletries), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of cosmetic dyes is estimated at USD 280 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 366 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.5%, from 2018 to 2023.

The growth of this market is attributed to the high growth of applications consuming cosmetic dyes. The increasing use of cosmetic dyes in hair care products and toiletries applications drives the cosmetic dyes market. However, stringent regulatory policies are restraining the growth of the market. Also, volatility in raw material prices of cosmetic dyes, especially in medical devices, is the major challenge, which in turn has affected the growth of the market.

The synthetic dyes type segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Synthetic dyes are expected to be the fastest-growing type of cosmetic dyes owing to increasing demand for synthetic dyes from several applications. Synthetic cosmetic dyes are classified as acid dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, disperse dyes, and vat dyes. Acid dyes are anionic water-soluble dyes having better lightfastness in comparison to basic dyes. Basic dyes are water-soluble cationic dyes that react with materials having a negative charge. Direct dyes are water soluble due to the presence of sulfonic acid groups and hence are anionic by nature. Disperse dyes are insoluble in water and non-ionic by nature. The vat dyes are insoluble complex polycyclic molecules with a quinone structure. Synthetic dyes are the fastest growing type for cosmetic dyes as the cost of manufacturing these dyes is less in comparison to natural dyes.



Hair color products to be the largest application of cosmetic dyes in terms of volume and value.



Hair color products were the largest application of cosmetic dyes and are projected to be the same during the forecast period. The major reason for people choosing hair coloring is for the covering of grey hair and because colored hair is regarded as more fashionable. The market in the hair color products application segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The hair coloring industry is growing as people are willing to experiment with their hair color.



APAC projected to be the fastest cosmetic dyes market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to register rapid growth in the cosmetic dyes market due to the increasing demand from applications, namely, facial makeup, lip products, hair color products, toiletries, and others. It is also the fastest-growing cosmetic dyes market in terms of both production and demand. Higher domestic demand along with the easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor make APAC the most preferred destination for producers of cosmetic dyes. Cosmetic dye manufacturers focus on this region to gain a significant market share and increase profitability. These factors are attracting companies to adopt expansions and R&D in this region. China and India are among the fastest-growing economies, globally. The presence of developing manufacturing sectors in these economies is projected to boost the cosmetic dyes market in the region.



The report profiles several leading players of the cosmetic dyes market that include Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France), Clariant (Switzerland), DyStar (Singapore), Neelikon (India), Chromatech (India), Pylam (US), Organic Dyes and Pigments (US), Koel Colours (India), Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs (US), and Goldmann Group (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cosmetic Dyes Market

4.2 Cosmetic Dyes Market, By Application

4.3 Cosmetic Dyes Market, Major Countries

4.4 Cosmetic Dyes Market in Europe, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dyes in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Income and Improving Lifestyles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Focus on Environmentally-Friendly Dyes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Cosmetic Dyes Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Natural Dyes

6.2.1 Plant-Derived

6.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Risk Posed By Synthetic Dyes is Driving the Market for Plant-Derived Dyes

6.2.2 Animal-Derived

6.2.2.1 Property of Animal-Derived Dyes to Impart Brigher Shades in Cosmetic Formulations is Boosting Its Growth

6.3 Synthetic Dyes

6.3.1 Acid Dyes

6.3.1.1 Rising Use of Acid Dyes in Hair Color Products and Nail Products Applications to Drive the Demand

6.3.2 Basic Dyes

6.3.2.1 Easy Availability and Low Cost of Basic Dyes Makes It Viable Alternative for Wide Range of Cosmetic Applications

6.3.3 Direct Dyes

6.3.3.1 Low Price, Colorfastness Properties, and Ease of Application of Direct Dyes is Boosting Its Demand in Cosmetic Applications

6.3.4 Disperse Dyes

6.3.4.1 Increasing Use of Disperse Dyes in Nail Products and Lip Products Applications is Fueling Its Growth

6.3.5 Vat Dyes

6.3.5.1 Brighter Colors and Vibrant Shades of Vat Dyes is Driving Its Demand in Wide Range of Cosmetic Formulations



7 Cosmetic Dyes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Facial Makeup

7.2.1 High Demand for Cosmetic Dyes in Foundation, Blushers, and Illuminators is Expected to Drive the Market

7.3 Lip Products

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Wax-Free and Long-Lasting Vivid Colored Lipsticks to Increase the Demand for Cosmetic Dyes

7.4 Eye Makeup

7.4.1 New Products, Such as Eye Chalk and Lash Chalk, are Fueling the Growth of the Market for Cosmetic Dyes

7.5 Nail Products

7.5.1 Demand for New Nail Colors to Lead to Rise in Demand for Cosmetics Pigments

7.6 Hair Color Products

7.6.1 Willingness to Experiment With Hair Color Creates Demand for Cosmetic Dyes

7.7 Toiletries

7.7.1 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dyes in Toothpastes, Shampoos, and Conditioners is Expected to Augment Market Growth

7.8 Others



8 Cosmetic Dyes Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

9.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.1.2 Innovators

9.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

9.3 Ranking of Key Players

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 New Product Launch

9.4.2 Expansion

9.4.3 Acquisition & Partnership



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

10.2 Clariant

10.3 Dystar

10.4 Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs

10.5 Neelikon

10.6 Chromatech

10.7 Goldmann Group

10.8 Koel Colours

10.9 Organic Dyes and Pigments

10.10 Pylam

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Arlex Chemi

10.11.2 Red Sun Dye Chem

10.11.3 Alliance Organics

10.11.4 Krishna Industries

10.11.5 Kolorjet Chemicals

10.11.6 Spectra Colors Corporation

10.11.7 Matrix Pharma Chem

10.11.8 Dynemic Products

10.11.9 Vanshi Chemicals

10.11.10 Shivam Exim

10.11.11 Jupiter Dyes

10.11.12 Prashant Group

10.11.13 Sugai Chemical

10.11.14 Hodogaya Chemical

10.11.15 K.G. International



