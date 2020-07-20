$37 Billion Travel Insurance Market Assessment 2020-2027 - Technological Developments such as Geo-Location, API, AI, Data Analytics, and GPS are Providing Lucrative Opportunities for Insurers

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover, Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the travel insurance market size valued at $19.24 billion in 2019, and projected to reach $37 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increased usage of smartphones and internet for online travel insurance purchases via direct airline sites, online travel agencies (OTAs), and company websites & applications are gaining momentum space and are contributing to the growth of the online travel insurance market. In addition, rise in tourism due to increase in disposable income, easy online travel bookings, package holidays, extensive coverage of holidays, and others drive the market growth.



With an increase in tourism, several incidences such as trip cancellations, loss of luggage & important documents, medical emergencies, and others take place. To mitigate these risks, consumers opt for travel insurance, which is a significant driving factor for the travel insurance market. However, lack of awareness toward travel insurance policies, low consumer experiences in terms of coverages, premium rates, and services by third-party providers of travel insurance remains a primary concern, as a result, these factors limit the growth of travel insurance premium in the market.



On the contrary, technological developments such as geo-location, application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and global positioning system (GPS), among others, are providing lucrative opportunities for insurers in the market. The insurers are expected to enhance existing distribution platforms of travel insurance to accelerate productivity and provide seamless user experiences with the help of digital technologies. Thus, these factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



On the basis of insurance cover, the single trip travel insurance segment dominated the travel insurance industry in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Single trip travel insurance provides customized offerings & covers a combination of eventualities, including trip cancellation, injury & illness, public liability, emergency repatriation, loss of baggage, and others. In addition, the growth of this insurance cover is expected to gain momentum space due to its best suited policies for family travelers preferring vacation once or twice a year, thus expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The insurance intermediariessector dominated the travel insurance market industry in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing tointermediaries directly deal with a range of hotel chains and flight operators for providing better customer services in the market. Moreover, majority of travel bookings are made via core travel agent and tour operator involved in this intermediary. As a result, travel intermediaries providing travel insurance & assistance services; thereby, representing a significant travel insurance market growth in the segment during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the insurance aggregators segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to aggregators in the distribution channel offering an online comparison-shopping sites, allowing consumers to easily compare product in terms of coverages, carriers, features, amount of premiums, and others. In addition, it provides sufficient information about the products by bringing together plans from several travel insurance companies in the market.



By region, the globaltravel insurance market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2019 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include rise in number of senior citizens across countries such as Australia, Japan, China, and India. In addition, government of various countries such as Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand are focusing on formulating regulations that mandate the travel insurance for all international travelers; thereby, becoming major travel insurance market trend in the region.



The key players profiled in the travel insurance market analysis are Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A, AXA, Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited,Seven Corners Inc.,Travel Insured International,TravelSafe Insurance,USI Insurance Services, and Zurich Insurance Co. Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Findings

By insurance cover, the single trip travel insurance segment led the travel insurance market size in terms of revenue in 2019.

By distribution channel, the insurance aggregators segmented accounted for the highest travel insurance market share in 2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Travel Insurance Market

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Product Design

3.3.2. Pricing & Underwriting

3.3.3. Distribution

3.3.4. Administration & Claims Management

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rapid Growth in Tourism

3.4.1.2. Convenient Shopping due to Online Comparison Sites

3.4.1.3. Travel Rules and Regulations

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Lack of Awareness Towards Travel Insurance Policy

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Expansion of Products and Services

3.4.3.2. New Technological Developments in the Travel Insurance Industry



Chapter 4: Travel Insurance Market, by Insurance Cover

4.1. Overview

4.2. Single Trip Travel Insurance

4.3. Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

4.4. Long-Stay Travel Insurance



Chapter 5: Travel Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.2. Insurance Intermediaries

5.3. Insurance Companies

5.4. Banks

5.5. Insurance Brokers

5.6. Insurance Aggregators



Chapter 6: Travel Insurance Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.2. Senior Citizens

6.3. Education Travelers

6.4. Business Travelers

6.5. Family Travelers

6.6. Others



Chapter 7: Travel Insurance Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.1.2. Top Winning Strategies



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Allianz Group

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating Business Segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Business Performance

9.1.6. Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.2. American International Group, Inc.

9.3. AXA

9.4. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

9.5. Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited

9.6. Seven Corners Inc.

9.7. Travel Insured International

9.8. Travelsafe Insurance

9.9. USI Insurance Services

9.10. Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeqcyp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

