39% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Laser Projector Market | Evolving Opportunities with Barco NV and Canon Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Laser Projector Market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the laser projector market is better color and accuracy. Aside from the colors themselves, laser projectors provide higher brightness uniformity and lesser brightness drop over the projector's lifetime when compared to projection lamp rivals. Furthermore, because a laser light source is more controlled, laser projectors frequently have stronger contrast than lamp-based projectors. Laser projectors produce higher quality light compared to other projectors. The light emitted by a standard lamp-powered projector is unfocused and dispersed.

Laser Projector Market - Challenge

The high projector rental fees will be a major challenge for the laser projector market during the forecast period. Planning to rent high-brightness, true-color projectors from outside suppliers for events or off-site meetings is a common budget problem. Renting projection technology can often be expensive, especially for large-scale events that require huge floor displays. Hiring a vendor to develop media content raises the costs even further. Renting out the equipment for less frequent events or on-site meetings may appear to be more efficient, but the cost and dependability may pose a greater issue than some of the other aspects of the event.

Some of key Laser Projector Players:

The laser projector market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Barco NV

Canon Inc.

Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Sony Group Corp

Laser Projector Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Media and entertainment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Education - size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - Size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Laser Projector Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Laser Projector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barco NV, Canon Inc., Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

