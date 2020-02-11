3D Animation Software Market Projections 2019-2027 | Construction, Animation, Entertainment & Media, Gaming, Marketing & Advertising, and Other Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Animation Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall 3D animation software market worldwide was valued at US$ 6.5 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



The rapid growth of the 3D animation market worldwide to boost the demand for the 3D animation software market globally. The 3D animation market is growing at a nearly 8% growth rate annually in 2018 and valued around US$ 10 billion in the same year.



Rapid technological advancement for more efficient graphics is the other major growth factor driving the growth of the market. As a result of the aforementioned factors, we expect that the 3D animation software market will show rapid growth throughout the forecast period.



Based on the application, the 3D animation software market is led by the entertainment & media industry segment in 2018. The entertainment & media industry segment accounts for over 30% of the revenue share in the same year. The global entertainment & media industry uses 3D animation software to create special effects and to make animated movies.



On the other hand, the gaming industry will be the fastest-growing segment in the 3D animation software industry. To make games more exciting and realistic the gaming manufacturers are widely using 3D animation software worldwide. Therefore, we expect that the gaming industry segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2019-2027.



Based on geography, North America was the largest region in 2018 for the 3D animation software market. North America has a valuable contribution of around 40% in the same year. North America has the highest share owing to the early adoption of technology and the presence of multinational studios in the region includes Fox Studios, Cartoon Network, Walt Disney and others. Further, the aforementioned studios majorly use 3D animation software for making animated films.



Government support & hefty investments for research & development are some other factors for the dominance of North America in the 3D animation software market. As a consequence, we expect that North America will lead the 3D animation software market throughout the forecast period.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Adobe Inc., Corel Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Toon Boom Animation Inc., Maxon, Magix, NewTek, Inc., Smith Micro Software, Inc., Smith Micro Software, Inc., Corus Entertainment, NewTek, Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global 3D Animation Software Market

2.1.1 Global 3D Animation Software Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global 3D Animation Software Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global 3D Animation Software Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key 3D Animation Software Manufacturers, 2018



Chapter 4 Global 3D Animation Software Market, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Standard Version

4.3 Professional Version



Chapter 5 Global 3D Animation Software Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Construction Industry

5.3 Animation Industry

5.4 Entertainment & Media Industry

5.5 Gaming Industry

5.6 Marketing & Advertising Industry

5.7 Others (Healthcare, Textile, etc.)



Chapter 6 North America 3D Animation Software Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Europe 3D Animation Software Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific 3D Animation Software Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) 3D Animation Software Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Adobe Inc.

10.2 Corel Corporation

10.3 Autodesk, Inc.

10.4 Maxon

10.5 Magix

10.6 NewTek, Inc.

10.7 Smith Micro Software, Inc.

10.8 Corus Entertainment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk39le

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

