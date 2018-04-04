3D Audio Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Audio Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts 3D audio market at the global and regional level.The report provides an analysis over the period 2015–2025, wherein 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and the base year is 2016.







An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis.The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in 3D audio market growth during 2017 - 2025.



It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the 3D audio market's growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the 3D audio market's growth throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Mn) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused to enlighten a widespread view of the global 3D audio market.The market's Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global 3D audio market.



The study incorporates 3D market attractiveness analysis, where in the market segments for instance hardware, software, services and significant end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the 3D audio market, every geographic region mentioned in the report, is been provided with attractiveness analysis.



A market overview chapter in the 3D audio market report, explains the market trends and dynamics.Which include the market restraining factors, drivers and opportunities for the current and future 3D audio market.



A market outlook analysis has also been provided globally in the report.Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by the market leaders of 3D audio market.



Market introduction chapter assist in gaining idea of different trends and services related to 3D audio along with their types and applications.



Global 3D Audio Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global 3D audio market, by segmenting the market on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services.Hardware segment is further bifurcated into loud speakers, head phones, microphones/mic and others.



By end-use, the market has been classified into personal/In-house and commercial.Personal/In-house segment is further divided into mobile devices, home theater, and gaming.



Commercial segment is also further classified into automobile, cinema, music, gaming, museum, VR concerts, and others. The report provides detailed breakdown of the 3D audio market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.



The report highlights the competitive scenario within the 3D audio market, thus ranking all the major players according to the key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights for the 3D audio market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal and technological factors.



On the basis of country, North America market is bifurcated into Canada, The U.S., and rest of North America. Furthermore, Europe market is analyzed across France, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe. APAC 3D audio market is also segment as country level which include China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa region covers the G.C.C. Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the 3D audio market along with its components and end-users. Also, the report provides insights related to the components and different end-users according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.



Global 3D Audio Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research and expert panel reviews.Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.



Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from, the UK cinema association, cinema theatre association, international game developers association and UK interactive entertainment among others.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the 3D audio market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research, is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global 3D Audio Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global 3D audio market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



Parameters such as 3D audio investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the 3D audio market are OSSIC, 3D Sound Labs, Auro Technologies Inc., Comhear Inc., Dolby Labs, DTS, Inc.(Xperi Corporation), Dysonics, Hooke Audio, ISONO Sound, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co., VisiSonics Corporation (Realspace 3D), and Waves Audio Ltd.



The 3D Audio Market has been segmented as follows:

Global 3D Audio Market



By Component

Hardware

Loud speaker

Head Phones

Microphones/Mic

Others



Software

Services



By End-use

Personal/In-house

Mobile Devices

Home Theater

Gaming

Commercial

Automobile

Cinema

Music

Gaming

Museum

VR concerts

Others



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



