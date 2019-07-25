3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Markets to Grow at a CAGR of 11% - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cardiac Mapping Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2026

Factors such as increase of the aging population leads to the chronic heart disorders which will result in the demand for the 3D cardiac mapping system are fueling the market growth. However, huge investment cost of services and lack of awareness about advanced cardiac mapping technologies acts as hindrance for the growth of the market.

Cardiac mapping is a technique in which the information from cardiac electro grams is gathered and displayed. Cardiac mapping is used to diagnose the heart rhythms especially in case of arrhythmia. The cardiac mapping procedure is usually done by inserting catheter into the heart chamber percutaneously and recording the electro grams sequentially, this is done in order to correlate the electro grams with cardiac anatomy. The new 3D cardiac mapping systems create the three dimensional model of any chamber of heart and can track exact location of the catheter. This allows movement of the catheters without using X-ray. They are designed to improve the resolution and gain prompt cardiac activation maps.

Amongst end user, hospitals segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Due to the rise in investment by public and private players in multispecialty hospitals with an aim to improve health care infrastructure. By geography, Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling market share due to large population pool, increased prevalence of cardiac diseases, and rapid improvement in healthcare services with the saturation in the developed markets.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Basket Catheter mapping

5.3 Real-time positional management (Cardiac Pathways) EP system

5.4 Electroanatomical mapping



6 Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic Centers

6.3 Hospitals

6.4 Clinics



7 Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 St. Jude Medical

9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc

9.3 Biosense Webster, Inc.

9.4 Kardium, Inc

9.5 Abbott

9.6 Lepu Medical

9.7 Medtronic

9.8 Catheter Robotics, Inc

9.9 EP Solutions SA.



